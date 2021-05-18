‘The In-Between’ is a feel-good story about two women who work thru pain toward victory

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Shot in just two weeks and co-written and by the two stars, Jennifer Stone and Mindy Bledsoe, “The In-Between” is a touching, emotional and thoroughly entertaining journey, charting the highs and lows for two women who are both emotionally damaged, suffering physically and bonded together by the deepest of friendships. The film gifts us with smart observations, incidental humor, and transcendent moments of pure gold. “The In-Between” will really make you feel as if you’re along for the ride.

In “The In-Between” stars Mads (Stone) and Junior (Bledsoe) who are best friends who set out on a road trip to Portland from L.A. Both women are struggling with diseases often considered invisible illnesses (both in the film and in real-life), devastating to their level of function daily as they set out on a trip of self-discovery. The difficulty level is that they are struggling in their everyday lives beset with layers of challenges that range from crippling emotional damage to physical illness.

Mads is a Type 1 Diabetic, and Junior suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (classified as the most painful of chronic pain conditions). In addition to physical illness, Mads and Junior also both suffer from heartaches from the loss of a loved one. They are both hurting and looking for closure that will bring healing.

Throughout their road trip, the two are undressing emotional pain that each have carried for years, as well as dealing with the physical pain in any way they can—be it alcohol, weed or just a relaxing bath. They have been friends for a while and know each other well. Mads is going to get her drivers license renewed in South Dakota, and Junior wants to visit a spot in Portland, Oregon, where a horrific auto accident claimed the life of one of her best friends.

The “in-between” of it all is thought to be the time from when Mads felt abandoned by her mother and finally finds some respite from her feelings of that abandonment. And, for Junior, the time from the accident which caused her so much pain that she tries to drown herself in her misery by self-medicating with alcohol—only to pull free from that dependency.

As with any road trip between friends, there is friction along the way, but the two mend their differences—until they reach Portland and are resting at Mads’ brother’s apartment. What unfolds is Junior feeling dejected and alone, but both women find the strength to work through their pain—both emotional and physical—to realize that they will always be each other’s support system.

“The In-Between” will be available for audiences on TVOD/Digital platforms (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, etc.) and on both Blu-Ray & DVD across the North American continent (the USA and Canada) beginning on May 18.

Take a look at the trailer: The In-Between — Starring Jennifer Stone and Directed by Mindy Bledsoe (inbetweenmovie2019.com).