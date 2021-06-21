The hybrid work model is here to stay; in spite of productivity challenges

The COVID-19 virus may have disrupted the day-to-day practices of the workforce as we knew it and created alternative solutions that provide longer sustainability within its crisis. Accenture recently conducted a survey revealing 63 percent of organizations have adopted the hybrid model. A high productivity model increases the company’s revenue, while satisfying its desire to choose its environment.

Providing an alternative model for employees to split their ability to work in a physical office and a home office would seem ideal. However, it’s not always the perfect fit, and the plan can ultimately backfire by lowering the percentages of high profits. Whereas initially, working from home seemed to improve the bottom line, employees began experiencing burnout from overworking. Working from home reveals many other options and undisclosed obstacles that need consideration before electing the process.

For example, what happens when workers begin feeling overwhelmed with disorganized functions within their team? Emotional displacement due to not being in a professional environment? Or, perhaps, obligated to work additional hours to compensate for the pleasure of working in their comfortable homes?

The details are in the data.

As with anything, it takes a while to analyze comprehensive data collected to determine authentic results of change. Data is now showing where there’s room for improvement. Employees reported an increase of anxiety, frustration, and stress trying to meet the expectations of working with teams post the pandemic. Could all of this have been avoided?

Here are alternative ways to help your organization avoid employee overdrive and maintain their interest in the company.

Implement training for working on projects remotely.

By establishing a protocol for processes, procedures, and management, you’ll avoid confusion for employees. Not only will it reduce community stress, but it will save time and money. Employees can focus on the fulfillment of their duties, and productivity will increase.

Allow employees to adapt and overcome unforeseen challenges.

Too often, corporations underestimate the abilities of their employees when it involves the challenges of remote work. Many become fearful of the “what could happen” before believing in the possibility within the “what could happen.” Avoid throwing in the towel and expecting the worst when it comes to unforeseen changes within your employees’ connection and the company’s mission.

Most employees dedicate themselves to the company’s mission (as long as it aligns with their mission and values), but that’s another conversation for another time. By getting ahead of uncertain times when they arise, you’ll establish a rapport with your employees. Both leadership and employees will develop a “trust factor,” and a natural bond will form. One that will not quickly erupt.

Going back to a world where employees are not “allowed” to work from home will never happen.

Although it sounds redundant, you’ve probably heard this before, but the remote working model is here to stay. It’s easier to begin preparing how you will implement a long-term hybrid model plan within your establishment than dismissing it altogether. Accenture’s report revealed 83 percent of employees prefer having flexible hybrid working models, which means splitting their office hours between the office and independent workspace.

Utilizing hybrid models is the ultimate compromise and creates an opportunity for both parties (companies who find it challenging to give up the idea of being in a physical location and the employee who finds himself/herself comfortably working in alternative environments that enhance their lifestyle). It becomes a win-win.

How do you meet in the middle?

Finding a great company to work for or the perfect employee can be an extensive search, and let’s face it, no one wants to experience such risk in the current economy unless necessary. It’s a mutual responsibility for both employer and employee to be willing to meet each other halfway and ensure they’re ready for change. In the coming months and years ahead, companies and employees must embrace the idea of being productive in a remote environment. Utilizing project management methodologies can help maintain operational flow, are necessary and shouldn’t be faulted on a single individual.

The company that wishes to remain highly productive and effective in the economy must ensure employees are prepared with proper training to guarantee its stability and financial growth. When this doesn’t happen, employees feel less secure about the longevity of their employer and may begin seeking positions outside of the company’s network.

There’s only one way to ensure you’re considered mission essential as an employee, and that’s by implementing self-improvement without expecting your employer to have your career in their interest. Being prepared for what’s next in your industry is your responsibility. When you bring value, you’ll get invited to the table.

Sistah Soldier is an intuitive influencer who provides multimedia platforms for women veterans to narrate their stories and project management training to step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills and inspire others. She’s the CEO, Host, and Executive Producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the Executive Recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.