The humble resting place for Black Kentucky Derby Winners

By Erick Johnson

It sits off Broadway just seven minutes from the mansion of President Abraham Lincoln’s wife on Lexington’s charming main street.

Across the street from a row of old shotgun shacks is the resting place of several Black horse jockeys who won the Kentucky Derby years after they were freed from slavery by the 13th Amendment. In their time, they ruled America’s oldest sporting event with bravado and defiance before rich, white spectators. An hour east from Churchill Downs, today they lay in graves that fall far short of the achievements and reputations they forged on the racetrack before segregation ended their decorated careers.

For more than 100 years, the African Cemetery No. 2 has been their final resting place, along with prominent Black doctors, ministers, journalists and civic leaders. The size of about six football fields, it’s a humble burial ground where an iron gate is always open and a narrow dirt road slices through the property. Founded four years after Lincoln’s death and the Emancipation Proclamation, today it’s a quiet place that draws few visitors on most days. Across the street stands a row of clapboard shotgun shacks.

This Saturday will be 146th edition of the Kentucky Derby. It’s usually the first Saturday in May, but organizers postponed it to September 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of America’s greatest spectacles in sports, there will not be many fancy hats, elaborate parties or revelers strolling down Central Avenue. The stands under the Churchill Downs’ iconic spires will be empty after organizers decided to prohibit tens of thousands of fans from attending this year’s “Running of the Roses” in the Blue Grass state, where the number of COVID-19 cases was rising as fast as mint julips being served at Churchill Downs. For the first time in decades, the Kentucky Derby will dramatically look different. For Derby historians, the biggest difference will be the fact that no Black jockeys will be in this year’s race.

More than a century ago, the Kentucky Derby had plenty of Black jockeys. In all, they captured 15 of the first 28 Kentucky Derby races at a time when horseracing was the nation’s most popular sport. Together with their skills, bravado and competitive spirit, they captivated racing aficionados in a sport that gave some fame and fortune. Ten years after Congress abolished slavery with the 13th Amendment, Oliver Lewis, at just 19, won the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 as “Black Jockey with Aristides.” In that race, 13 out of 15 jockeys were Black. For the next nearly two decades, Black jockeys would win the Kentucky Derby, with some winning multiple times.

Two years after Lewis’ victory, William “Billy” Walker, 17, a former slave from Versailles, Kentucky, became the second Black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby. In 1880, Lewis’ brother, George Garrett Lewis, won the race. Then came Babe Hurd (1882), Isaac Burns Murphy (1884, 1890, 1891), Erskine “Babe” Henderson (1885), Isaac Lewis (1887), Alonzo Clayton (1892), James “Soup” Perkins (1895), Willie Simms (1896, 1898) and Jimmy Winkfield (1901, 1902).

Today, they are the Kentucky Derby’s forgotten jockeys. They, along with Black horse trainers, Black buglers and Black horse handlers, were a brotherhood of sportsmen who laid the foundation for the Kentucky Derby’s storied history.

The success of Black jockeys began to dwindle after 1902. White jockeys became more envious of the success of Black jockeys. They worked with white horse owners to prevent Black jockeys from riding thoroughbred mounts. Black jockeys who were able to compete were in danger of being forced over the rail by white jockeys who were not fined for their behavior. Winkfield received death threats from the Ku Klux Klan.

Segregation kept Black jockeys out of the Kentucky Derby from 1921 to 1999. Lewis and Perkins are among several decorated Black jockeys who are buried in Lexington’s African Cemetery No. 2. Located at 419 E. 7th St., the cemetery is Lexington’s first and oldest burial ground that is rich with history. Also buried here is Thomas “Tommy” Britton,” who won the 1891 Kentucky Oats, another prestigious race at Churchill Downs that includes 3-year old female horses known as fillies. The cemetery is also the final resting place for Black Kentucky Derby horse trainers, groomers, breeders, buglers and workers who cleaned and managed the facility’s stables.

Altogether, 159 Blacks who worked in the horse industry are buried at African Cemetery No. 2, according to the website, africancemeteryno2. This includes 20 jockeys, 28 trainers, 13 groomers, four stable hands, 40 equestrians, 48 hostlers. Out of 15 Black Kentucky Derby winners, Lewis and Perkins are the only ones listed on the website’s database.

Three-time Kentucky Derby winner Isaac Burns Murphy was buried here in 1896, but his remains were reinterred twice before his remains were laid to rest at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. He’s buried across from Man o’ War, his decorated thoroughbred that’s still considered the greatest racing horse that ever lived.

Black doctors, lawyers, teachers, ministers and journalists are among the more than 5,000 men, women, and children who are interred in the cemetery, and 100 have been identified as U.S. Colored Troops of the Civil War.

Minutes away from grand Victorian homes on Broadway, the cemetery was founded in 1869 by the Union Benevolent Society No. 2, a group of Black leaders who banded together to purchase four acres to bury their dead. Today, the cemetery is nearly 8 acres in size.

The cemetery had been badly neglected for most of the 20th century. According to the Benevolent Association, less than 600 graves have markers. Many of the markers had been cracked and damaged by time and neglect. Most of the words on the markers have eroded.

Although Lewis and Perkins are buried here, their names are not included on the markers that bear their relatives’ names. However, historians have included Lewis and Perkins among a roster of people who are buried at the cemetery as part of a successful effort that cleaned up and organized the cemetery after years of research. In 2003, a historical marker was placed near the entrance of the cemetery. The next year, the African Cemetery No. 2 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A Crusader reporter recently visited the cemetery, where many cherry blossom trees were planted, and placards were placed near unmarked graves of prominent individuals. Many of the graves were visible on well-manicured grounds of the cemetery.

A thorough database of the dead is now listed on africancemeteryno2.org.

Today, there are no Black jockeys at the Kentucky Derby. The last Black jockey to mount was Kevin Krigger, who finished near the bottom of the pack in 2013.