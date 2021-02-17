The HistoryMakers Black History Month Festival

Dear Viewer:

Missed parts of The HistoryMakers 20@2020? Catch our 20@2020 Replay premiering now through February 28, 2021!

WEEKDAY CELEBRATIONS & SALUTES:

Daily, at 12 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET: Tune in to our celebrity host presenters that were showcased as part of The HistoryMakers 20@2020 Anniversary Celebration.

Daily, 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET: Tune in to musical tributes by our celebrity performers part of The HistoryMakers 20@2020 Anniversary Celebration. will showcase two musical tributes to HistoryMakers interviewed by year.

To view the schedule of events, CLICK THIS LINK to our YouTube Channel.

WEEKEND SYMPOSIUM’S

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the remainder of the month, we are re-premiering our virtual thought discussions

Friday, February 19, 2021

2:00 p.m. ET – The Crisis of Black Archives

4:00 p.m. ET – The History of Blacks In Politics

Saturday, February 20, 2021

12:00 p.m. ET – Black Literary Arts; We Tell Your Stories, Will You Preserve And Tell Ours?

2:00 p.m. ET – Blacks In Sports – How Well Preserved Is The History?

4:00 p.m. ET – Our History: African Americans In Science

6:00 p.m. ET – Blacks In Healthcare: A Long & Storied Road

Sunday, February 21, 2021

12:00 p.m. ET – The HistoryMakers Digital Archive: Innovative Uses

3:00 p.m. ET – The HistoryMakersCOMMIT: 10th Anniversary Celebration

7:00 p.m. ET – The HistoryMakers On Courage Friday, February 26, 2021 1:00 p.m. ET – The History of Blacks in Education: HBCUs and PWIs

3:00 p.m. ET – Are You Saved?: The History of Blacks in Religion

5:00 p.m. ET – Blacks In Finance: A Rich History Saturday, February 27, 2021

12:00 p.m. ET – Blacks In Fashion: A Historical View

2:00 p.m. ET – What Is Our Legacy?: The Black Lawyer’s Role in History

4:00 p.m. ET – Blacks In Media: A One-on-One Interview With Ed Lewis

6:00 p.m. ET – Valor in the Face of Racism: The History of African Americans in the Military

Sunday, February 28, 2021 12:00 p.m. ET – Telling HerStory: Saving Black Women’s History

3:00 p.m. ET – An Evening With The HistoryMakers: Chicago Stories

7:00 p.m. ET – The HistoryMakers On Success