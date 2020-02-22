The HistoryMakers: An Evening With Debra Lee Airs

An Evening With Debra Lee explores the interesting life and career of one of the nation’s top women in media and entertainment. She began her career as a typical young corporate lawyer at Black Entertainment Television (BET) as in-house counsel. Her career took off from there. Ms. Lee worked alongside founder of BET, Bob Johnson, playing an instrumental role in the company’s growth. At the end of the historic $3 billion sale of BET to Viacom, Lee became the CEO of BET. The network began to launch original programming and expanded BET’s reach beyond the music videos as they launched a Black woman-centered network, Centric.

Hosted by ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts, An Evening With Debra Lee, this story is told against the backdrop of R&B music by music director from Dancing With the Stars Ray Chew and his Ray Singers with performance from Eric Benet and the legendary Chaka Khan.