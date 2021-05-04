The HistoryMakers

The deadline to submit applications for The HistoryMakers 2021-2022 Student Brand Ambassador Program is quickly approaching. Please submit your application by 11:59 P.M. CST this Friday, May 7, 2021.

To become one of our student brand ambassadors, interested students must attend one of our subscribing institutions (listed below). If selected, students will begin in June 2021 andwill work in virtual sessions with other student brand ambassadors to develop individual projects and themes for The HistoryMakers weekly newsletters and social media campaigns. Students will also develop a marketing plan to promote the use of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive at their schools during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Applicants must be a sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student during the 2021-2022 academic yearand able to commit to working from June 2021 through May 2022. Student brand ambassadors will be expected to submit weekly progress reports and participate in weekly conference calls. Those accepted will be paid $15/hour and be expected to work 10 hours per week. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM CST this Friday, May 7, 2021.

For more information and to apply, please click here: www.thehistorymakers.org/student-brand-ambassador

ALABAMA

Alabama A&M University

ARKANSAS

Arkansas State University

University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

CALIFORNIA

Stanford University

University of California, Berkeley

COLORADO

United States Air Force

Academy

CONNECTICUT

Yale University

DELAWARE

Delaware State University

University of Delaware

FLORIDA

Florida A&M University

GEORGIA

Clark Atlanta University

Emory University

Morehouse College

Morehouse School of

Medicine

Spelman College

ILLINOIS

Chicago State University

DePaul University

Dominican University

Northwestern University

Oakton Community College

University of Chicago

University of Illinois, Chicago

INDIANA

Indiana University, Bloomington