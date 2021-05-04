The deadline to submit applications for The HistoryMakers 2021-2022 Student Brand Ambassador Program is quickly approaching. Please submit your application by 11:59 P.M. CST this Friday, May 7, 2021.
To become one of our student brand ambassadors, interested students must attend one of our subscribing institutions (listed below). If selected, students will begin in June 2021 andwill work in virtual sessions with other student brand ambassadors to develop individual projects and themes for The HistoryMakers weekly newsletters and social media campaigns. Students will also develop a marketing plan to promote the use of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive at their schools during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Applicants must be a sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student during the 2021-2022 academic yearand able to commit to working from June 2021 through May 2022. Student brand ambassadors will be expected to submit weekly progress reports and participate in weekly conference calls. Those accepted will be paid $15/hour and be expected to work 10 hours per week. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM CST this Friday, May 7, 2021.
For more information and to apply, please click here: www.thehistorymakers.org/student-brand-ambassador
ALABAMA
Alabama A&M University
ARKANSAS
Arkansas State University
University of Arkansas
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
CALIFORNIA
Stanford University
University of California, Berkeley
COLORADO
United States Air Force
Academy
CONNECTICUT
Yale University
DELAWARE
Delaware State University
University of Delaware
FLORIDA
Florida A&M University
GEORGIA
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Morehouse College
Morehouse School of
Medicine
Spelman College
ILLINOIS
Chicago State University
DePaul University
Dominican University
Northwestern University
Oakton Community College
University of Chicago
University of Illinois, Chicago
INDIANA
Indiana University, Bloomington
