THE HIDDEN SIDE OF CONFLICT AND THE POSSIBILITY OF DISCLOSURE

There is a hidden side to life that is not evident for everything that we can perceive. The United States is currently suffering from the throes of extreme conflict. As we’ve noted recently, we are experiencing one of the most challenging times since just before the advent of the Civil War and before the colonizers actually reached what eventually became the United States. Back then, European interlopers traveled to the West, destroying and pillaging in their wake.

To be sure, even before this land was occupied, there were skirmishes. Inter-and intra-race conflicts happen all over the globe. Humanity is notorious for demonstrating the inability to live peacefully with each other, we don’t know how to get along! Why?

The answer to this question requires that we suspend our ideas about how our world is configured. This may sound somewhat “esoteric,” but if serious thought is given, we must come to the conclusion that there is truth in the idea of two sides of active life – the seen and the unseen.

Most skirmishes between human beings happen because, at any given time, we only see the OUTSIDE (physical) aspects of those around us. We do not usually see the motivation behind antagonistic behavior. We only see the outward manifestation of a person’s behavior, but it is often NOT POSSIBLE to understand why they act the way they do.

With this said, before we can examine the challenges that are evident between the races, we must understand that overt skirmishes are just the tip of the iceberg, the VISIBLE consequences of behavior. Our nation is experiencing an apparent rise in racist white supremacist behavior. The hidden intolerance of diversity has come out of the closet, reaching a turning point, revealing evil machinations evidenced by the current toxic regime.

An examination of the hidden reasons for the racism that Black people experience is not immediately discernible, but it is no doubt partially the result of xenophobia. People tend to be threatened by the “other,” and this is often without provocation. In the case of the European colonists, there was apparently the belief that 1) That those who were eventually utilized as slaves were “inferior.” 2) They believed in their own “superiority,” and 3) They may represent incredibly greedy individuals who think they have the right to plunder anyone that they decide is fair game.

Black people, on the other hand, have demonstrated activities that imply the acceptance of notions that they are inferior to white people! We have all probably heard the saying that “the white man’s ice is colder, etc.,” Black people, therefore, on the surface seem to acquiesce to the notion of white “superiority.” The other side of this, though, is that white people are not able to see the majesty, magic, and current and past demonstrations of outstanding accomplishments that the Black community has demonstrated. So, in essence, Black people look at the visible aspect of white behavior and ignore the fact that they are not all as “smart” as they claim, and misunderstand the obvious greed and manipulation of Americans and others. Basically, Black people and white people are looking at each other superficially and do not really “SEE” each other. This is true of most other clashes based on superficial assessment of overt behavior between people.

Interestingly, mainstream scientists have become aware of at least 3 space bodies passing through our solar system, which some believe is our first actual “contact” with extraterrestrial civilizations. These include ‘Oumuamua, Comet 21/Borisov, and 3I/Atlas. Scientists are actually demonstrating alarm because these “ships” are behaving as though they are guided by intelligence. If disclosure happens and it turns out that this is true, it will be interesting to see how they view us! Will they conclude that we are a bipedal, backward, and unintelligent species, or will they see us in a better light? Let’s hope, if they exist, that they will be able to appreciate the hidden side, the good side of humanity, and are not planning to colonize us! Aluta continua.