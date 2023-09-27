Transforming lives: The Hidden Genius Project’s trailblazing initiatives shine at “End of Summer Celebrations”

The Hidden Genius Project, a globally recognized, Black-led nonprofit organization, is set to host its highly anticipated annual “End of Summer Celebrations” across multiple markets (in the Bay Area, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles), where they uplift and celebrate the hard work and achievements of their students and alumni.

As a trailblazing initiative, The Hidden Genius Project is dedicated to transforming the lives of Black boys and young men by providing them with technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills through a student-centered and project-based approach in their award-winning, Intensive Immersion Program.

WHO: The Hidden Genius Project is on a mission to empower young Black male youth by investing in their potential and giving them access to technology training. Through a comprehensive approach that includes mentorship, project-based learning, and a network of innovation and empowerment, the organization aims to create strong and responsible leaders equipped with coding and technical skills to tackle society’s most compelling challenges.

WHAT: During the “End of Summer Celebrations,” attendees will have a unique opportunity to connect with The Hidden Genius Project’s Geniuses, the talented young Black males who have been part of the organization’s transformative programs. These remarkable individuals will share their experiences and insights into creating their tech, business ventures, robotics, artificial intelligence, and gaming projects, including their unique journeys in this program.

The 2023 End of Summer Celebrations will particularly highlight The Hidden Genius Project’s Intensive Immersion Program. This cohort-based training program spans 15 months, offering Black males in high school up to 800 hours of holistic, trauma/healing-informed, and high-touch mentorship. Through intensive training, the program seeks to develop these young individuals into dynamic and transformative changemakers, arming them with coding skills to create tech-enabled solutions that address society’s most pressing challenges.

In addition, The Hidden Genius Project will feature success stories from its alumni. These exceptional young men have gone on to make significant strides in community leadership, including the technology and entrepreneurship industries, showcasing the profound impact of The Hidden Genius Project’s mentorship and training, while further establishing itself as the leading incubator of dynamic young Black male entrepreneurs and technologists.

WHEN: Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 6pm – 8pm

WHERE: University of Chicago Charter School: Woodlawn Campus

6300 South University Avenue Chicago, IL 60637 United States

WHY: The Hidden Genius Project is intentionally leveraging its network and community to not only create more opportunities for young Black men, but also encourage other entities to replicate these efforts so more young people of color can be exposed to tech and ultimately become tech executives and entrepreneurs, while also helping to bridge the digital divide.

To be part of The Hidden Genius Project’s End of Summer Celebrations in your market, please RSVP at hiddengeniusproject.org/celebrate2023 to secure your attendance. Due to the high demand and limited capacity, early registration is strongly encouraged.

Join the Movement :

Become part of The Hidden Genius Project’s transformative mission to empower young Black males in technology creation, entrepreneurship and leadership skills. For more information about The Hidden Genius Project and its upcoming events, please visit here or email Denzel Russell, Communications Manager at [email protected].