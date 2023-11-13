The Healthy Churches 2030 Conference equips faith communities to respond to racial health disparities

In response to the alarming health disparities affecting Black Americans, the Healthy Churches 2030 Conference equips Black faith communities and families to become community hubs for health awareness, education, and support. The four-day virtual conference, running Nov. 13-16, will provide dozens of expert presentations and educational sessions for church and community members and leaders, as well as public health and medical professionals. During the conference, churches doing exemplary work to improve the health of their members and communities will be recognized with a Best Practice Award. Registration for the conference, as well as applications for a Best Practice Award, are available at www.HC2030.org.

The conference is presented by The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a 35-year-old organization that mobilizes faith communities to respond to health crises in Black communities. “Faith communities are the oldest, most important, and most ubiquitous institutions that Black people own, lead, and fund,” says Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, the founder and CEO of the organization. “Their potential and influence to lessen the impact of systemic disparities and improve the health status of African Americans is unmatched.”

The conference provides a unique setting for faith and public health representatives to work together toward solutions aimed at reversing and eliminating health disparities. The Healthy Churches 2030 Conference will focus on many conditions documented as having worse impact on African Americans as a result of systemic racism, including higher rates, and inadequate treatment for, infant and maternal morbidity, cardiovascular disease, mental health challenges, Alzheimer’s and other diseases.

Healthy Churches 2030 is founded in the principles of Healthy People 2030, an initiative of the Department of Health and Human Services. The focus of Healthy People 2030 is the elimination of health disparities and creating equitable opportunities for people to live healthy lives.

The conference, featuring 80+ speakers and presenters, 30+ exhibitors and 25+ interactive sessions, will take place online November 13-16th. Tickets are only $35 when registering at www.HC2030.org with promo code Faith23.

Conference Topics:

Heart Disease

Diabetes

Kidney Disease

Maternal Health

Mental Health

Asthma

Cost of Caregiving

Black Health Advocacy

The conference will offer presentations and workshops led by faith leaders, medical experts, and activists, as well as performances by popular gospel artists. Resources and training will be provided for congregation members, caregivers, medical and public health professionals, advocates, and volunteers who are passionate about the health and wellness of African American communities.

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Pernessa C. Seele

Founder & CEO

The Balm In Gilead Inc, Richmond, VA

Bishop Horace E. Smith, MD

Senior Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL



The Right Reverend Dr. Yvette Flunder

The Presiding Bishop

The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, San Francisco, CA

Bishop Rudolpf W. McKissick, Sr.

Founder/CEO, Mindful Meditation Ministries, Inc.

Pastor Emiritus, Bethel Baptist Insitutional Church

Jacksonville, FL

Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick Jr., Senior Pastor

Bethel Church

Jacksonville, FL

Cookie Johnson

Entrepreneur, Author, Philanthropist

VaShawn Mitchell

Gospel Music Recording Artist

Crystal Aikin

Gospel Music Recording Artist

Winnie Byanyima

Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General

UNAIDS and the United Nations

Robert A. Winn, MD

Director and Lipman Chair, Oncology

Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA

Kafui Dzirasa, MD, PhD

Professor, Duke University, Durham, NC

Rev. Tony Lee

Founder and Senior Pastor

Community of Hope AME Church, District Heights, MD

Michelle D. Hare

Certified group exercise instructor, Personal trainer

American Council on Exercise, Atlanta, GA

Dr. Barbara L. Shaw

Chair, Board of Directors

The Balm In Gilead Inc., Baltimore, MD

