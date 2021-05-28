‘The Haves & The Have Nots’ looks toward final season

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

OWN’S #1 Drama “The Haves & The Have Nots” Comes To An End This Summer

The Oprah Winfrey Network recently announced that it will premiere the final episodes of its long-running series, “The Haves & The Have Nots,” on Tuesday, June 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The Tyler Perry drama, which chronicles the scandalous lives of the Cryer, Harrington and Young families living in Savannah, Georgia, will conclude after eight seasons and 196 episodes.

In this final season, viewers will see the wealthy residents of Savannah involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one-percenters. The series stars, along with Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.

The Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that’s how it appears from the outside. But within the walls of the family’s opulent mansion, dysfunction and double lives threaten to destroy the Cryers’ world of privilege. The family’s patriarch, Jim is a judge with political ambitions that are put at risk by his double life that includes affairs with high-priced escorts. Jim’s wife, Katheryn, is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her family’s status while playing the role of a loving and dutiful wife.

Son Wyatt is a troubled jock who continuously goes in and out of rehab, and daughter Amanda is a struggling law student who has unknowingly befriended a woman, Candace Young, who has the power to ruin the entire family and also happens to be the estranged daughter of the Cryers’ maid, Hanna. When manipulative Candace realizes that she is Jim’s escort, she sees that as an opportunity of a lifetime.

And now seasons ahead and near the end of its run, two actresses from the series joined for a virtual press junket on May 26 in anticipation of the show’s ending. Angela Robinson, who plays Veronica Harrington, and Renee Lawless, who plays Katheryn Cryer, held court for an enjoyable hour of musings about the series and what they see looming ahead for their careers.

Talking about the first audition for the series, Robinson, who has been described as an “ice queen,” said: “I was doing a show and Tyler asked me to audition for “Meet the Browns.” I didn’t get that job, but I was asked to come a few years later to audition for HAHN.”

Lawless added: “I was nervous and wondered why I was there. I can say thank goodness for my theatre background. I was there to get a job.” She talked about still being nervous around Perry. “Afterward, even now whenever I see Tyler, I’m like a deer in the headlights.”

Memorable scenes for both women speak more to independence and freedom and a “letting go.” Robinson: “When I lit the house on fire. That was me pouring the gasoline myself and actually lighting the match. Things I wouldn’t do.” She also shared a time when she asked another actor if she were “writing in ratchet. What we were able to create in that moment was just hilarious.”

Lawless recalled a funny scene when she chased Veronica around with a knife and cutting a lemon—shooting the D.A. “Who gets to do this,” she asked, while adding that this was just one of the hilarious scenes in which she participated.

Katheryn’s character has come a long way, Lawless said, “In the beginning, she wasn’t fighting back, and I have enjoyed peeling back the layers of that character and seeing her ebb and flow.”

Robinson said that one of her most memorable scenes was at the end of the first season, when her son Jeffrey confided in her that he was gay. “I have spoken to many people who have confided with me about their journey in coming out to their families. They say that that switch doesn’t happen easily or quickly. Some people’s families took 20 to 25 years to come around.”

And finally, both women talked about how their characters compare to women in today’s society. “Katheryn has millions of dollars. I can’t relate to that, but women can relate to her problems,” Lawless said. “Rich or poor, we have problems with kids or spouses, we are concerned about how we look. I think that is why so many fans can relate to her and like her. Her problems are everybody’s problems. She maybe has the money and power to deal with those problems differently, but all the money in the world isn’t fixing her son or her marriage. Some fans have told me that they have been empowered to stand against obstacles.”

Robinson added: “Veronica is the ultimate woman. She’s a woman who grew up with nothing, went to law school and became one of the best attorneys in town, started a rehab center and made millions by herself. And while folks may call her evil, I call her complex. That’s a story for every woman to look up to. You can make it. You can survive. She was an overcomer.”

She added: “I know that dreams do come true. I have been blessed for decades to be able to make a living by acting. I loved this role, and it has been one of the best times of my career. Everybody has a little Veronica in them, but if I brought my character home with me, I wouldn’t be married for 25 years.”

Both women agree that Perry’s way of working has influenced the entire industry. The way he came back during the pandemic. “The legacy of this series will be much attributed to Tyler.”

Tuesday, June 1 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: A Game of Chess

Hanna (Crystal Fox) proves she is just as strong as the rich and powerful.

“The Haves & The Have Nots” has averaged more than 2.8 million total viewers across its 188 episodes. It averaged more than 3.1 million viewers each year from 2014 to 2017. In 2021 to date, it is the most-watched cable series with African American Women 18+, households and total viewers.

“The Haves & The Have Nots” is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

Take a look at a promo trailer: https://youtu.be/194uMgpcQPo.