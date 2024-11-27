“The Green” Selects Five Golfers to Represent Team Chicago on New GOLFZON Tour 

A member on the GOLFZON Tour swings at one of their simulators.

Known as the Green, Chicago’s home for indoor golf, has selected five area golfers to compete in the recently announced GOLFZON Tour, a golf simulator league that features 12 teams from North America and the U.K. competing in a series of matches for the chance to win a $150,000 grand prize, according to GOLFZON.

The group said each of the team’s matches will be contested at The Green, located at 2131 N. Elston Avenue in Chicago. Fans are welcome to spectate in person while enjoying the venue’s excellent food and beverage options or renting a simulator bay for themselves.

More information on match structure and schedules can be found at www.golfzontour.com. Team Chicago will next compete November 14 in a first-round playoff matchup against Team Minneapolis on the virtual Harbour Town Golf Links.

GOLFZON is the global leader in golf simulator technology. Each match will be contested on award-winning TwoVision simulators using the company’s trademark Network Play system, which allows teams to compete virtually in real time from different locations around the globe. With its revolutionary 24-way moving swing plate, multi-surface hitting areas, and hyper-realistic wind and playing conditions, TwoVision provides the most true-to-life simulator experience by allowing competitors to play every shot on every hole from tee to cup – even the most delicate putts.

“We have assembled an incredible team and are looking forward to showing off the capabilities of our facility,” said Connor Ptacin, owner of The Green. “Chicago is an incredible golf city and players of all skill levels can enjoy The Green to learn, practice, compete and celebrate.”

The five players below went through a qualifying process and were chosen to represent Chicago in the inaugural GOLFZON Tour season:

Brad Beutler – A native of Barrington, Ill., Beutler now resides in Streeterville. The 31-year-old started playing golf at the age of five and credits his father for getting him into the game. His lowest round is a 64 at Ridge Country Club and he plays to a plus-2 handicap.

When he is not playing at The Green, he calls Inverness Golf Club his home club. Known as the Chief Visor Officer, follow Beutler on Instagram.

Mike Daley – From Queensbury, New York, Daley now resides in Bucktown. He started playing golf at the age of 12 and credits his father for getting him into the game. Daley plays to an eight handicap, and when he’s not playing at The Green, Daley scours tee sheets for an open time at the best public courses in the Chicago area (but Glens Fall Country Club in upstate New York will always be home). His lowest round is a 68 at Jackson Park Golf Course.

A fun fact about Daley is that he competed on the Queensbury High School golf team for three years, which accumulated a 44-0 record in the regular season during his tenure.

Marc Dwyer – A Chicago native, Dwyer resides in Logan Square. He was a former tennis standout at Northwestern University and started playing golf at the age of 28. Now 37, Dwyer plays to a five handicap, and when he’s not playing at The Green, he calls Sunset Valley his home club. His lowest round is a 67 at Jackson Park Golf Course.

Chad Gelinas – A native of Valparaiso, Ind., Gelinas now resides in Lincoln Park. When he’s not playing at The Green, he calls Harborside International his home club. The 30-year-old’s lowest round is a 71 at Eaglewood Resort. While Gelinas has never had an outdoor hole-in-one, he has recorded two aces at The Green.

Dan Stringfellow – Hailing from Roselle, Ill., Stringfellow now resides in Streeterville. He started playing golf at the age of five and credits his father for getting him into the game. Now 32, his lowest round is a 60 at Floridian Golf Club. Stringfellow plays to a plus-3 handicap and when he’s not playing at The Green, he calls Medinah Country Club his home club. A high school state champion and former Auburn University standout, Stringfellow competed on PGA Tour Canada from 2017-2019.