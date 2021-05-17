THE GREAT AMERICAN RIFT

Just when a great number of people heaved a hefty sigh of relief because the name Donald J. Trump was no longer ubiquitous in the news, the tide turned. It has become patently obvious that Trump is the puppeteer pulling the strings of the Republican Party. Just imagine; one man who is not in elected office is controlling what is happening in our government.

Conspiracy theories abound, yet many previously-thought intelligent Republican legislators have imbibed the Kool-Aid and are going along with a very dubious false-news scenario. As it looks now, Trump is not going anywhere. He insists on the false idea that he is still president; that the election was stolen and that that makes President Joe Biden illegitimate. The majority of Republicans are backing him.

Recently, this idea took a ridiculous turn. Representative Liz Cheney lost her House leadership position, with every Republican Representative supporting the move to oust her as the No. 3 Republican in the House to replace her with Elise Stefanik, who is now the Republican Conference Chair.

This was done in a matter of days, and during the debacle House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on a “hot mic” debasing Cheney.

Allegedly, it was important for the Republicans to move quickly for the sake of “unity” because of what they considered destructive policies initiated and supported by Democrats.

Truth be told, Cheney lost favor with the Party because she was one of the very few Republicans on Capitol Hill who rebuked the notion that the election was rigged and that Donald Trump did not lose and the election was stolen from him. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich even came out of the woodwork to support kicking Cheney out of House Leadership.

It says a lot about a country when the leadership of a political party is willing to literally take resources out of the hands and mouths of those who most need them in order to retain power and control. This is what is happening in our government today, and the Liz Cheney debacle is just the tip of the iceberg.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he vows to oppose ANYTHING that Joe Biden proposes in his presidency. What this means is that he doesn’t give a darn about anything but power and making sure that it remains with Republicans who don’t have the same desire to help those who are not at the top of the socio-economic ladder.

What does all of this portend for the future of the United States? Not anything good, for sure.

It is very clear that the Republican Party is not about inclusion. Yes, they have a couple of notable tokens, but for the most part, they are the party of a certain kind of white people, the ones who are either easily bullied or who can’t think clearly for themselves.

This latter ilk includes those who incredibly insist that the January 6, 2021 “insurrection” was the work of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, even though it was clear by any reasonable observation that those groups were not part of that fiasco.

There is, then, something very wrong when so-called intelligent adults can come to a conclusion that is widely disputed by just about everyone outside of their own cohort! The common denominator and critical factor in these ridiculous notions is former president Donald J. Trump! He almost singlehandedly has taken control of one-half of the government and plans to complete the process in the next presidential election. The Republicans are lining up behind him like obedient, but stupid, soldiers lured by the demons of greed and power.

It has been said that every country/power/regime has its limits, and that they rise and fall within a 400-year cycle. If we count the birth of the United States from 1776, 2021 represents its 245th year of existence. But if we date the beginning of this country from 1619, the date that the first Africans were brought to these shores to toil as slaves, the number of years jumps to 402!

This is a sink or swim time for America. People, especially white people, are going to have to decide whether or not America will live up to the lofty principles outlined by the founding fathers, or bow to the whims of a wanna-be tyrant and his cronies, who want to disenfranchise a lot of Black, brown, and poor people.

Hopefully, destiny is on the side of the righteous; which automatically excludes the current crop of Trump sycophants! A Luta Continua.