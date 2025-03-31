The Goonies The Goonies 40th Anniversaryin Concert in Concert

with The Chicago Philharmonic One night only, Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 PM at The Auditorium



The Chicago Philharmonic performs the Dave Grusin score live to film

The Auditorium (Chicago’s landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) and the Chicago Philharmonic continue their second season of The Auditorium Philms Concert Series, a multi-media experience presenting iconic films brought to life with scores performed in concert,with The Goonies 40th Anniversary In Concert With The Chicago Philharmonic . Audiences will experience one of the most-loved films of the ’80s with the Chicago Philharmonic playing the Dave Grusin score live to film.

The one night-only presentation takes place Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 PM at The Auditorium, 50 E Ida B Wells Dr. Tickets start at $69.50 and are available at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium’s Ticket Service Center at 312.341.2300. A Family Pack ticket offer is available: tickets must be purchased in increments of 4 tickets with a 4-ticket minimum and an 8-ticket maximum. Some restrictions apply and the offer is subject to availability. Not available on previously purchased tickets. This Family Pack offer is available online only with the code: FAMILY.

The Goonies is the 11th film concert the Chicago Philharmonic will perform at The Auditorium since 2022, hot off the heels of two presentations of La La Land in Concert, expected to be sold-out, on April 5. These popular concerts align with the Philharmonic’s mission to reimagine the orchestra concert experience by expanding into genres beyond classical music.

“Our partnership with The Auditorium has created a thriving concert series that introduces thousands of Chicagoans to live orchestra music every year,” said Chicago Philharmonic Executive Director Terell Johnson. “The joy in the audience is palpable, and we can’t wait to bring that energy back to The Auditorium for The Goonies.”

Released in 1985, the beloved adventure comedy follows a group of misfits on a search for long-lost treasure, complete with an ancient map, deadly booby traps, a ruthless crime family, and Baby Ruth candy bars. The film was directed and co-produced by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by Steven Spielberg. The recognizable main theme, “Fratelli Chase,” has been used in numerous trailers and other media.

“We are excited to bring The Goonies 40th Anniversary In Concert to the stage”, said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “As we continue our Auditorium Philms Concert Series with the award-winning Chicago Philharmonic, it’s incredible to witness the nostalgia and feel the passion for these films by long-time fans as they attend the performance and, in many cases, share them with new generations. The Auditorium is proud to be a part of establishing those connections”.

Tickets are also available for the rest of the 2025 season of The Auditorium Philms Concert Series including Terminator, June 13, Toy Story in its 30th Anniversary year, June 14; The Nightmare Before Christmas, October 25; and The Holiday, December 20.

About The Chicago Philharmonic Society

Founded by musicians of the Lyric Opera Orchestra in 1989, The Chicago Philharmonic Society is on a mission to reimagine the orchestra concert experience. With nearly 200 musician members and a unique system of musician governance, the organization is one of the most versatile, innovative, and ambitious orchestras in the country.



Chicago Philharmonic proudly collaborates with the greatest artists of our time, in every genre. Past collaborations have included The Joffrey Ballet, English National Ballet, Kishi Bashi, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Joshua Bell, Tank and the Bangas, William Basinski, the American Ballet Theatre, Ryan Speedo Green, and more.

In 2021, Crain’s Business Chicago 40 Under 40 awardee Terell Johnson joined the organization as Executive Director. Since then, the orchestra has become a force for innovation and inclusion in the city’s performing arts ecosystem with a series of increasingly high-profile events. 2024 brought the orchestra’s debut at Lollapalooza Chicago with Icelandic jazz/pop sensation Laufey as the first orchestra to ever perform at the famed festival; a highly anticipated return to Ravinia Festival with a World Premiere tribute to Whitney Houston and a concert with the Violent Femmes; and and the World Premiere tour of An Evening with Sleeping At Last culminating in a sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall. Learn more at www.chicagophil.org.

About The Auditorium

The Auditorium, located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive in Chicago, is an Illinois not-for-profit organization committed to presenting the finest in international, cultural, community, and educational programming to all of Chicago and beyond as The Theatre for the People. The organization also is committed to the continued restoration and preservation of this National Historic Landmark that originally opened in 1889.



The Auditorium’s 2024-25 performance season features a dynamic mix of cultural events from ballet to rock and roll and everything in between. For more information on The Auditorium and a complete listing of events at The Auditorium please visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.