The Gene Siskel Film Center celebrates 25 years on State Street

The cult favorite “Cooley High” is part of top three

For more than 50 years, the Gene Siskel Film Center has brought extraordinary cinema to Chicago—and for the past 25, the Film Center has called State Street home.

To celebrate 25 years on State Street, the “25 For 25” series revisits standout titles from Siskel’s State Street history, spotlighting films that have lit up our screens since 2001 and reflecting on the Siskel Film Center’s programming legacy.

The series begins May 29 with three beloved Chicago-set films from “Starring Chicago,” the Siskel Film Center’s inaugural State Street program.

Each selection connects to a past Siskel program, highlighting the Siskel Film Center’s long-standing commitment to diverse and innovative curation that has shaped the Siskel over the past quarter century.

The Film Center is kicking off with three iconic films with more scheduled later in June.

“High Fidelity,” 2000, Stephen Frears, UK/USA, 113 minutes.

Nick Hornby’s cult novel made a successful transition from London to Wicker Park in this inventive romantic comedy about a just-jilted record-store owner who looks back over the ruins of his love life.

John Cusack’s forceful performance is backed by a top supporting cast including Jack Black, Todd Louiso, Tim Robbins, Catherine-Zeta Jones, Lili Taylor and Joan Cusack. Screened as part of the “2001 Starring Chicago” movie marathon.

Saturday, May 30, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 6:00 p.m.

“Call Northside 777,” 1948, Henry Hathaway, USA, 112 minutes.

This classic fact-based thriller about a Chicago reporter who opens up an old murder case was a key film in the postwar shift from studio sets to authentic locations, making especially effective use of the many-tiered Stateville Penitentiary and the saloon-filled, train-rattled Back of the Yards neighborhood. Screened as part of the “2001 Starring Chicago” movie marathon.

Saturday, May 30, 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 31, 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3, 8:15 p.m.

“Cooley High,” 1975, Michael Schultz, USA, 107 minutes.

Aspiring writer Preach (Glynn Turman) and basketball star Cochise (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs) experience an adolescence filled with sex, danger and Motown in this entertaining, emotionally rich account of growing up on the Near North Side. Film Center namesake Gene Siskel called it “a beguiling story that’s affecting, lasting, and worth seeing more than once.” Screened as part of our “2001 Starring Chicago” movie marathon.

Writer Eric Monte based the screenplay on his actual childhood growing up in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing projects, capturing the joy, friendship and everyday reality of urban Black youth.

The Motown Sound-track: The film’s iconic backdrop features classic hits from the Motown era, including the Four Tops’ “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” which anchors the emotional climax.

Lasting Legacy: Often dubbed the Black “American Graffiti,” the film laid the blueprint for countless Black coming-of-age movies and is highly referenced in hip-hop culture by artists like Tupac, Nas and Common.

Saturday, May 30, 6:45 p.m.

Monday, June 1, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 8:30 p.m.

For ticket prices and more information, visit siskelfilmcenter.org.