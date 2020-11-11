The Gary International Black Film Festival Launches Its 10th Anniversary Online with 10 Days of Black Brilliance

November 10-20, 2020

Passes available Now

The Gary International Black Film Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary online with 10 days of film, comedy, music and more launching online on Tuesday, November 10 -20, 2020 with over 50 films from around the globe.

The GIBFF has distilled over 1900 entries into a dynamic indie storytelling feast from dozens of countries across the Black diaspora. This content rich indie film festival brings a host of filmmakers, engaged audiences and lively post screening dialogue all online.

The 10th Annual GIBFF will take place completely online with all films, panels and post screening discussion happening virtually. Viewers will be able to watch films on a limited on-demand basis and join panels and talkbacks via livestream at designated times.

Festival highlights include a variety of narrative and documentary feature length films and shorts including, the return of “Nationtime: Gary”, about the 1972 Black Political Convention hosted in Gary, IN, “The Wind Down“, an evening of comedy and music along with “Devils Pie”, the must-see seminal documentary on R&B artist D’Angelo, tracing the enigmatic artist through his creative process. Also tapped for the 10th Anniversary is the academy award winning “Skin”, and festival circuit favorite, “Thee Debauchery Ball”, a documentary chronicling Chicago’s thriving house music community and liberated Blackness, and so much more.

The festival has a tradition of powerful dialogue and discussion and this year brings a spectrum of roundtable and panel discussions including Above the Line: Cinematographers are the Light of the Industry featuring Academy award nominated cinematographers, a writers roundtable featuring talented storytellers from film and television, along with a look inside the world of animation.

Women take the stage in Black Women Brilliance: Filmmaking while Black and Woman, and That Time 10,000 People Came To Gary: Organizing the 1972 Black National Political Convention, featuring oral storytelling with organizers who brought this historic event to light. Watch the newly restored Nationtime:Gary at any time during the festival and join us for this vibrant oral history

Closing Night shines with a celebration of 10 Years of Black Brilliance featuring the announcement of the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award, The GIBFF Impact Award, comedy with the hilarious Ben Noble and along with our final fiery DJ set with the celebrated DJ K. Ceasar.