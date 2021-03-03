The Future is Yours? What do you plan to do with it?

By Christian Robinson

With the future in the hands of millennials, what does that look like? As the year continues, Americans have been forced to adapt amidst a pandemic, restricting many to virtual work environments. Four million graduates have entered the worst job market since the Great Depression. Racial tensions have been at an all-time high, causing many companies to increase recruitment within diversity and inclusion departments. Black and Brown business owners have been supported more than ever, while communities encourage group economics. When the Presidential election was at stake, there were many questions about what a future would look like with either Joe Biden or Donald Trump as President.

The term millennial may seem like a social construct, however millennials represent the second- largest generation of this country’s electorate. Many millennials are politically disengaged, while we see others seeking office, such as former South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers or New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

During the run up to the 2020 presidential election the average age of the presidential candidates was 75, emphasizing more than ever the dire need to train young leaders.

To be considered a leader, one does not have to be an elected official and not all the time are elected officials leaders. As we think of leaders, we must think of new ways to develop our communities, learn to leverage our resources and fight back at systemic oppression.

Leading a more efficient society looks like group economics, literacy and educational improvement across mediums. We must be able to compete with artificial intelligence, which is bigger than any overseas competitor. It is imperative that we upskill our leaders to combat the concerns of citizens within the community. As a people, we’ve lost a sense of pride in our communities, and to fix the issue we need cultural self-determination.

In today’s age, it is a reality that a former television show personality has served one complete term as Commander-In-Chief. This couldn’t have been a better mistake, as 2020 opened the eyes of many, becoming known as “The Year of Perfect Vision.” The 2020 election year caused many to think of other ways to leverage their voices or platforms beyond just voting. We’ve seen celebrities such as P. Diddy propose ideas for a new political party while Ice Cube has made plans with Trump. For years, many Blacks have tried to branch off from the traditional parties, but we’ve yet to see progress.

In the future, it is essential to have these conversations that will shake the table, forcing us to think uncomfortably. As we live in a world seeking equality for all, we must understand that change will be inevitable and with change comes accepting new norms. We must apply these new norms to our everyday life, pushing the agendas that support our communities best.

We must find a medium to separate personality from politics, to ensure that elected officials have the best interest of the citizens they represent. The future of tomorrow is today, have you done your part for a better tomorrow?