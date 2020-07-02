The Funeral Arrangements have Been Set for 13 Year Old Amaria Jones Who Was Killed in her Austin home

The funeral arrangements have been set for 13 year old Amaria Jones who was killed while inside her Austin neighborhood home during the violent Fathers Day weekend.

The service will be held Friday, July 3rd, 2020 The wake is at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral begins at 11:00 a.m.

The funeral will be held at The Greater St John Bible Church is located at 1256 N Waller Avenue. There will also be a visitation on Thursday, July 2nd at The House of Branch Funeral home located at 3125 W. Roosevelt Rd. Its from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Amaria was the youngest of five children, and according to family, she wanted to be a lawyer.

West side pastor and civil rights leader, Pastor Ira Acree will deliver the eulogy.

“We will not rest until the individual who killed Amaria Jones is brought to justice. We will say her name, because her life mattered, her dreams mattered and her future mattered.” stated Acree

Jones was one of 11 killed during a violent Father’s Day weekend. A total of 106 people were shot between Friday evening and midnight on Sunday.