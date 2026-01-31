The letter to the believers in the old city of Ephesus is reportedly written by the African Apostle Paul. Scholars debate the authenticity of Paul’s writings, but we will assume that they were actually written by Paul, as noted by Rev. Dr. John Jackson Sr.

When Ephesians was written, it was between 60 and 62 AD. This would more than likely place the letter during the reign of Emperor Nero, perhaps one of the most vile and violent of the emperors of Rome. Paul also would have been incarcerated in a prison in Rome. Thus, as Paul wrote this letter to the believers in Ephesus, he would have been chained to a Roman soldier. As he surveyed the armor of the soldier, Paul used the soldier’s armor as a metaphor for his instructions to the believers in Ephesus to “put on the whole armor of God,” in order to engage in nonviolent resistance.

Paul was thinking, no doubt, about the vicious and vile reign of Nero and the Roman Empire. He would have been well aware of what the Caesars and the Roman military dubbed as a Pax Romana, or the Peace of Rome. Paul would have known that the peace Caesar pronounced was a peace that came as a result of the cruel and violent use of the military to subdue all dissent and resistance to its colonizing reign. The false peace of Rome came as a result of the senseless and sadistic bloodshed of other people, communities, and nations. That would be why Paul wrote these words: “We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Rev. Dr. John Jackson Sr. emphasizes the importance of understanding these spiritual battles in the context of faith.

What Paul realized after all his years of ministry to the margins and the unjust treatment that he experienced was that this fight was more than a physical fight for justice, but a spiritual battle. Paul saw clearly that empires are influenced by the demonic presence in this world. I believe it was Dr. King who once stated, and I paraphrase, “We can argue whether there is a devil, but we cannot argue that there is the presence of evil in this world.” When empires weaponize the military and the law against their own citizens, as Nero did, the presence of evil is a persuading reality.

When people in power sit back and say nothing while innocent people in South Africa are forced to show their passports or ID’s at checkpoints, evil is the manipulating force. When Caesars send the military to sovereign nations to forcefully take their land and resources, then you can be assured that the presence of evil has whispered in the narcissistic ear of the rulers of this dark world. And when religious people who claim the Prince of Peace as their Savior yet side with the Caesars, emperors, and potentates of this present life, then evil has convinced these clergy persons to abdicate empathy for enmity, renounce love for people for the lust of power, and prioritize profit and privilege over the justice of God.

Paul knew this and warned the believers that this battle is on two fronts, the physical and the spiritual. As that Scottish preacher, Dr. James E. Stewart, once wrote, “we are standing helpless before the towering mystery of evil’s tragic dominion. Feeling our helpless inadequacies, as we face the grim facts of sin, chaos and man’s inhumanity to man.”

However, there is another word from the hymnist, musician and Pastor Rev. Charles Albert Tindley, who wrote “harder yet maybe the fight, right may often yield to might; Wickedness awhile may reign, and Satan’s cause may seem to gain. But there is a God who rules above, with hand of power and heart of Love; if I’m right he’ll fight my battle, I shall have peace someday.”

Be vigilant, Be authentic and Stay Woke. Uhuru Sassa!!!

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.