Rep. Jackson says let Fields inspire you

With the Midterm General Election six months away, the economy waning and Trump’s “Revenge Tour” racking up some victories, Black leaders including Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch issued a battle cry that “This fight is not over.”

When Rainbow PUSH Coalition President and CEO Yusef Jackson made a call for Black leaders to help in energizing and motivating Black, brown, independent and crossover voters, leaders came out strong.

Responding to Jackson’s call for help were his brother, Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-1st), Rep. Cleo Fields (D-LA), Cook County Commissioner Tara Stamps, and Stevie Valles, CEO, Chicago Votes, along with Welch, who all stirred hope and issued a battle cry for the November 3 election day showdown.

Rep. Cleo Fields (D-LA) is greeted by Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-1st).

Challenging voters to be inspired by Fields’ determination to win office, Jackson said Fields was a state senator from 1988-1993, 1997-2008, 2019-2024; and went to Congress 1993-1997 and is one of 10 siblings.

The Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, making it hard to challenge racial discrimination.

After several wins and losses, Fields won the 1993 congressional race only to have Republicans redraw his district’s boundaries, putting his seat in jeopardy again.

In 1995, he ran for governor against Republican Mike Foster but because of former KKK leader David Duke endorsing Foster, Fields lost that race.

That didn’t stop Fields, who went on to win several elections for state senate in 1997, 2003, and 2019. He recently won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District, taking office in January 2025.

But after the Supreme Court’s ruling gutted the 1965 Civil Rights Act, he is again defending and fighting to retain his Congressional seat.

“There’s something special about Louisiana…. Let this be an inspiration to all,” Jackson said, referring to the resilience of Fields to keep running and winning.

“This is not the first time. We have seen this before,” said Fields referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Plessy v. Ferguson which upheld Louisiana’s state law that allowed for “equal but separate accommodations for the white and colored races.”

“Take this and use it as an inspiration and register everyone to vote and then come out and vote.” Taking a line from the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, Fields said “Keep hope alive and go out and vote.”

Rep. Cleo Fields (D-LA)

Fields’ message was echoed by Speaker Welch who said, “Democracy doesn’t work until everyone has a seat at the table.”

Referring to the 1965 Voting Rights Act which the Supreme Court has gutted, Welch said, “For generations the 1965 Civil Rights Act stood as one of the greatest civil rights movements.

“People bled for it. People marched for it, died for it, from Selma to Mississippi to Chicago.” Welch emphasized that all voices matter.

“The fight is not over,” Welch repeatedly said, explaining that every generation has had to fight for democracy. “Now it’s our turn. Keep hope alive,” he said, reminding supporters that “hope requires action” including voter registration and turnout.

That means everyone, Welch said pointing out the various ethnic groups and including people of all ages. Making it clear, Welch said, “An attack on anybody’s voting rights is an attack on everybody’s voting rights.”

Welch said there have been 70 Speakers of the House of Representatives since the State of Illinois was established in 1818, 69 were white. Welch is the first African American to hold that position.

“The fight is not over,” he said urging all people to register and vote and make a difference in the upcoming election. “It is our turn.”

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined other leaders at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition broadcast Saturday, May 16th, in making a rallying cry for everyone to come out and vote in the Tuesday, November 3rd, Midterm election. With the Supreme Court gutting the 1965 Civil Rights Act, Welch said, “The fight is not over.” (Photos by Chinta Strausberg)

Stamps, the daughter of late activist Marion Stamps and a former Chicago Public Schools teacher, reminded people that with all of the attacks against civil rights, it means their votes are important.

She urged everyone to educate each other, reminding them it was once against the law to teach a Black person how to read. Like her late mother, Stamps urged everyone to vote on November 3.

Also speaking was Valles who also urged people to vote and to support his fight for the right for prisoners to vote.