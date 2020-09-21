The Emotions singer Pamela Hutchinson dead at 61

The musician died after a fight with ‘health challenges’

The news of her passing was shared on the group’s official Facebook page, alongside a black-and-white headshot of the star beaming.

“In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020,” the post reads. “Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years.”

“Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace. During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy,” continued the statement. “We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers.”

They concluded: “A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”

No specific illness was provided.

The family band, also made up of Wanda Hutchinson and Sheila Hutchinson, was known for their 1977 song “Best of My Love,” which earned them a Grammy Award.

The Emotions are also known for their collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire, “Boogie Wonderland,” as well as their hit “Don’t Ask My Neighbors.”

