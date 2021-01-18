The Edward G. Irvin Foundation, Inc. Food Pantry Giveaway at 4:00 PM

The Edward G. Irvin Foundation, Inc. Food Pantry opens Monday, January 18, 2021 in West Woodlawn (Chicago) as a weekly Pantry at the Edward G. Irvin Foundation Achievement Center located at 500 E. 67th St., Chicago, IL 60637 January 4, 2020, West Woodlawn/Chicago, IL

The Edward G. Irvin Foundation (Foundation), Inc. was created in 2001 to provide community services and scholarships for the Chicagoland area. It is a non-profit, tax exempt, publicly supported organization structured exclusively for charitable, scientific, literary and educational purposes within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The Edward G. Irvin Foundation Achievement Center (Achievement Center), formerly a Jane Addams Hull House Association affiliate, known as Parkway Community House, had a long and rich history in Chicago, first in the Bronzeville Community and later the Woodlawn Community. The Achievement Center will continue the legacy by sponsoring various service programs while serving as a beacon of light in our community. Some of the programs currently offered by the Foundation are the Kappa Leadership Institute of Chicago, the Back-to-School Annual Health and Peace Block Party, an annual Toy and Clothing Drive, and now the Food Pantry. Additionally, the Edward G. Irvin Foundation has provided 1.3 million in scholarships for Chicago area high school students since its inception.

The Food Pantry

Over the last year, the Foundation sponsored a Food Depository that operated on the fourth Saturday of each month offering hundreds of bags and boxes of free fresh fruit and vegetables to its West Woodlawn (Chicago) neighbors. The Depository’s success of filling a necessary void is now establishing a full-service Food Pantry that will operate weekly every Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. commencing Monday, January 18, 2020. The Pantry works in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and will expand the food offered to include free meat, dairy, and dry goods to the fruits and vegetables already provided. The service areas of the Pantry will be Woodlawn (zip code 60637) and Hyde Park/South Chicago (zip code 60615).

For more information about the Edward G. Irvin Foundation, Achievement Center, Food Pantry, and other programs refer to www.EGIFoundation.org or call/text the Pantry Director James McMurray at 312.852.6923.