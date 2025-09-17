THE DYNAMIC DUO

Who would have thought that Negroes would see the day that a Black mayor and a white governor who only visits the South and West sides for funerals would do a team-up. JB Pritzker must be Batman and Brandon Johnson is his Robin. Donald Trump is definitely the Joker and 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez is Harley Quinn. The people are saying the state and city leaders have been “on the phone day and night” to craft a plan to stop President Trump from tearing up Chicago with his federal militia and military troops. They are so on top of each other these days, some folks are raising eyebrows. People wanna know how long the lovefest between the two will last–especially with the governor trying to win a third term and his lieutenant eyeing the senate seat vacated by Dick Durbin. What’s the chance that after Pritzker wins another term and launches a bid for the presidency that he would make Johnson his running mate?





Mayor Brandon Johnson Gov. JB Pritzker