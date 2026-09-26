This week three major news organizations sued the Trump administration for locking their reporters out of the White House. CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington, asking a judge to restore their access.

“There could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment,” the outlets said.

President Donald Trump announced the ban Sept. 18. The next day their reporters were turned away at the gate.

Vice President JD Vance shrugged.

“We’re not gonna give you special access to the White House if you engage in what is effectively propaganda,” he told reporters.

Special access. The Black Press knows that phrase. We know that door and it is always in the back of the house.

No Black reporter covered a presidential press conference until Harry McAlpin of the Atlanta Daily World did in 1944. The White House Correspondents’ Association refused him membership.

Ten years later, Ethel Payne of the Chicago Defender asked President Dwight Eisenhower whether he would back banning segregation in interstate travel. He froze her out for weeks. His press secretary tried to pull her credentials by combing her tax returns.

That is what power does when it dislikes the question. It goes after the one asking.

Frederick Douglass knew this. After a Boston mob broke up an abolitionist meeting in December 1860, he warned:

“Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist. That, of all rights, is the dread of tyrants. It is the right which they first of all strike down.”

The First Amendment exists to stop that: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

Those words do not belong to CNN. They belong to the grandmother who needs to know why her tax bill doubled, the father who needs to know why the clinic closed, the voter who needs to know what was promised and delivered.

The reporter is the public’s eyes in rooms the public cannot enter. Blind the reporter and you blind the people.

An old line, often wrongly credited to slaveholding President Thomas Jefferson, says it plain: “Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.”

No people have proved that more than ours.

On March 16, 1827, Freedom’s Journal told a slaveholding nation, “We wish to plead our own cause. Too long have others spoken for us.”

Douglass fought bondage with ink in The North Star. When Ida B. Wells exposed the lie behind lynching, a white mob destroyed her Memphis newspaper in 1892. She moved to Chicago and kept writing.

Pullman porters smuggled the Chicago Defender south, fueling the Great Migration.

In 1955 JET, published here in Chicago, printed the open-casket photographs of Emmett Till, and the world could not look away.

WERD in Atlanta, the first Black-owned radio station, shared a building with Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

“Black Journal” brought Black public affairs to national TV in 1968.

This newspaper has carried the fight since 1940 and in Gary since 1961.

Every chain the Black Press helped break was first a story someone in power did not want told.

Do not be fooled. Today the banned press badge belongs to CNN. Tomorrow it could be a Black weekly on the South Side named in honor of Ida B. Wells that asked about contracts or police.

A government that chooses which reporters may enter will soon choose which truths you may hear.

Defend the reporters you disagree with. Subscribe to and advertise in the Black Press. Call Congress and demand it defend the First Amendment out loud.

Freedom’s Journal promised we would plead our own cause.

Now plead it.