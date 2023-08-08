The Downs Law Group sponsors the 2023 Biloxi Mississippi Policy Conference

The Downs Law Group, a leading environmental toxic tort law firm, announces its bronze sponsorship of the 2023 Biloxi Mississippi Policy Conference scheduled from August 10th to 13th. This year’s conference comes amid the firm’s calls for Congressional hearings on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental injustice. This advocacy is prompted by the ongoing impacts of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, which continues to cause severe implications on public health including cancer. The annual policy conference will be held at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The firm’s Senior Attorney, C. David Durkee, will be in attendance, representing the firm’s ongoing commitment to environmental justice and advocacy. Other attendees include business and community leaders, elected officials, and academicians from both sides of the Mississippi River who care about issues that affect minority communities.

The Downs Law Group advocates for the banning of Corexit, a dispersant commonly used in oil spills linked to life-threatening diseases, and for a congressional hearing of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the use of dispersants during the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

It is their belief the EPA must be held accountable for the widespread and damaging effects of dispersants on human life. Their suggestion is that the EPA retroactively apply its new stipulation about product disinformation, which was rampant during the oil spill, as misinformation should be grounds for disqualification from the national contingency plan.

In supporting the firm’s call for Congressional hearings on the environmental impact of the 2010 BP Oil spill, Representative Danny K. Davis (District 7) said, “Environmental protection is the responsibility of us all and especially for those whose businesses may endanger our habitat.”

“I concur that all of the investigative power and authority must be unleashed, and resources extended to protect not only the habitat but must protect vulnerable citizens. Lives are threatened. Let’s ensure that every effort is made to protect the well-being of our environment.” Representative Davis stated.

Since the environmental disaster took place in 2010, The Downs Law Group has pursued justice for Gulf Coast citizens to combat social justice and environmental racism issues exacerbated by the event. In this pursuit, the firm directed exhaustive investigations, including soil and water sampling, and medical testing in regions most devastated to discover correlations between environmental damage and medical conditions. Their findings could be instrumental in guiding legislative action to mitigate past and future crisis.

“It is imperative that we continue to fight and make sure that BP is held accountable for all of the damage that the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill caused, especially to the folks that make their home in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District and Alabama’s 1st,” said senior attorney C. David Durkee, a seasoned Florida litigator with over 25 years of experience and track record of substantial verdicts.

“Everyday, we continue to learn of new victims who’s serious and life changing medical conditions, including cancers, are just now being diagnosed, 13 years after the spill. This silent and invisible hurricane is normal after such a catastrophic toxic event where thousands, if not millions of residents were exposed to hazardous chemicals related to the oil spill.”

In light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to establish a new congressional district in Alabama (21-1086 Allen v Milligan, 06/08/23), the firm extends its investigative research findings to the Black Congressional Caucus and The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Their studies could significantly aid in setting up the new district while safeguarding the health of those in affected locations like Baldwin County, an area currently facing one of the most severe instances of childhood cancer clusters in the nation, that congressmen have yet to effectively address.

“Our hope is that information we have uncovered and the new data we have brought to light can not only make whole those victims who have been injured, but also to help learn from this oil spill and, through these lessons, make sure something this catastrophic never happens again.” said Craig T. Downs, Esq., Founding and Principal Attorney of The Downs Law Group.

The Downs Law Group also advocates for a Congressional hearing of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the use of dispersants during the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. It is their belief the EPA must be held accountable for the damaging effects of Corexit and call for its ban in future operations to be enforced. The firm urges the EPA to retroactively apply its new stipulation about product disinformation, which was rampant during the spill. Such misinformation should be grounds for disqualification from the national contingency plan.

About The Downs Law Group

The Downs Law Group, based in Coconut Grove, Florida, is a leading law firm in personal injury and environmental toxic tort cases including BP oil spill medical claims. Since its establishment in 1990, the firm has committed itself to relentlessly pursuing justice and rectifying environmental and social injustices that continue to plague underserved communities, particularly those along the Gulf Coast. Championing a healthier and safer world for all, The Downs Law Group is at the forefront of environmental discrimination to give voice to the voiceless and deliver justice to those most impacted by corporate negligence.

About C. David Durkee, Esq.

C. David Durkee is a Florida born and Miami raised litigator who has over 25 years of experience. He has successfully tried cases to verdict for both the plaintiff and the defense. He has obtained several million-dollar verdicts for individual clients he represented in the past ten (10) years. In addition to obtaining successful verdicts, C. David Durkee has also been an advocate for individual rights. Through his efforts with the legislator and in the judicial system, he has helped to change the law so that individuals are better protected.

About Craig T. Downs, Esq.

As the Founding and Principal Attorney of The Downs Law Group, Craig T. Downs utilizes 34 years of personal injury experience to guide and manage the firm’s unique areas of practice including toxic tort, mass tort, class action, personal injury, and commercial litigation. Significantly, he has led the efforts for gaining justice for victims in the Gulf Coast who have suffered as a result of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, exemplifying his commitment to standing up for those adversely affected by environmental disasters. Mr. Downs is Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rated and a long-standing member of the Florida Justice Association and American Association of Justice. His leadership and vision have transformed the firm from a solo practice to an extensive team comprising of 16 attorneys and 86 staff members, with 4 offices across Florida. His resilience, knowledge, and dedication have not only uplifted the firm’s position, but also played a significant role in seeking justice for those suffering at the hands of negligent corporate entities and individuals.