The Disturbing Elon Musk Donald Trump Collab

The upcoming presidential election promises to be the most consequential one in American history. Recently, the Republican candidate, Trump, has attracted a very high-profile supporter who has promised to unload a boatload of money to his campaign. The tech visionary, Elon Musk, has joined Trump’s campaign!

Elon Musk is currently considered to be the richest man on Earth. Trump, no doubt, considers this acquisition as a coup. What is not known is whether or not Trump remembers, or even knew, that Elon did not like him until recently.

Observers have been trying to understand why Musk would support someone that he formerly disdained. A few people were surprised and possibly amused when Elon joined Trump in Butler, PA, the site of an assassination attempt on Trump, watching him jump on stage and dance around before delivering a boatload of lies to a gullible audience.

Many observers were absolutely surprised that a person like Elon Musk, who is arguably considered to be a visionary “genius,” would stand in front of America and spew ridiculous lies. How could someone as smart as he allegedly is, be hoodwinked by Trump’s obvious lies and disinformation. Musk parroted some of the most outrageous falsehoods bandied about by Trump and did a switcheroo attributing them to the Kamala Harris campaign.

One notable example was Elon’s assertion that a Kamala Harris presidency would result in the “end of democracy in America.” Does that sound familiar? In case you don’t remember, that was what people have been saying about Donald Trump since the beginning of his campaign! It is as though Musk has been under a rock until recently if he didn’t know that.

Musk also said that we would lose the right to vote if Kamala wins. Do you remember when Trump was the one who said that people would not have to vote after he was elected? Where was Elon – why didn’t he know that Trump was the first one to make that assertion!

Astute observers questioned whether Elon was naïve, or worse, was deliberately spreading lies for Trump. Why would he publicly attribute to Kamala things that obviously started with Trump? And then the dots were connected. Elon Musk is looking out for his own pockets; he is motivated by money. He is the consummate, but not very observant, opportunist!

Elon Musk gets the lion’s share of money to fund his businesses from the United States government! It has been said that those funding sources are currently in danger of being taken away. If that should happen, he would lose a great deal of his fortune. This, says certain pundits, is why Musk has become a staunch Republican who is willingly spreading lies about Kamala Harris in order to support Trump’s ascension to the presidency. We all know that Trump is an advocate for the rich, and promises to give them more tax breaks. Trump has undoubtedly promised to ensure that Elon Musk’s businesses will continue to benefit from the government’s largesse if he becomes president. This explains why Musk has suddenly and inexplicably become a Trump shill.

It’s common knowledge that Donald Trump is an autocrat wannabe. It’s also known that Elon Musk was born and lived in apartheid South Africa. The partnership between an autocrat with plans for taking America back into a past that is automatically going to oppress Black people sounds truly ominous! If Trump wins (heaven forbid!) and Elon Musk takes an active role in his administration, it would not bode well for Black people.

We must not forget that Elon Musk has done another switcheroo about something that he once badmouthed – AI (Artificial Intelligence), which he said was an even more dangerous threat than nuclear war! He has now embraced AI, like he has embraced Trump, because of the personal benefits that he might accrue. Musk now has his own AI project. AI, which is extremely invasive, promises to dissolve the privacy, and hence, freedoms that citizens now take for granted. Because of this, an Elon Musk-Donald Trump collaboration does not bode well for Americans, and especially for Black Americans. That’s why Kamala Harris MUST win. Vote Blue! Aluta continua.