The Democrats’ Southern Blind Spot

How many elections must Black candidates nearly win before the Democratic Party reconsiders its assumptions about the South? How many Black voters must organize, donate, and turn out before national Democrats recognize the political power they keep overlooking?

The November 3 midterms offer a stinging lesson. In Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, Black Democrats challenged supposedly safe Republican seats. Georgia elected Keisha Lance Bottoms governor, making her the first Black woman elected governor in American history. These contests raise an uncomfortable question: Who gets funded, who gets ignored, and who decides?

Consider the demographics. Black people account for more than 35 percent of Mississippi’s population, more than 30 percent in Louisiana and Georgia, one-quarter in Alabama, and nearly one-quarter in South Carolina. These are not marginal populations. They represent millions of people with political demands, organizing experience, and electoral power. Are national Democrats paying attention to these realities? Or are Black Southern voters being taken for granted, written off, or ignored until somebody needs their votes?

In Louisiana, Jamie Davis, a Black farmer from Tensas Parish, nearly defeated Republican Julia Letlow for the United States Senate. Letlow received 50.9 percent of the vote; Davis received 49.1 percent. Fewer than 26,000 votes separated them. Davis raised approximately $5 million, largely from individuals, but his campaign complained that neither the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) nor the Democratic National Committee provided funding.

An earlier investment in voter registration, organization, and turnout might have made the difference.

Mississippi is even more revealing. District Attorney Scott Colom challenged Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982. As this column is written, the contest remains uncalled, with outstanding ballots still being reviewed. Whatever the outcome, Mississippi has challenged the conventional wisdom about Southern politics.

In July, the DSCC announced a $40 million investment in organizing across 10 battleground states. Mississippi and Louisiana were not included. Florida and Georgia were. On October 28, less than a week before Election Day, the DSCC committed $500,000 to coordinated advertising for Colom. The Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC separately invested $1.2 million in television advertising beginning October 21.

The money came. But why so late? Campaign infrastructure cannot be built in the final week. Voter registration, canvassing, and community relationships require sustained attention. Television commercials are no substitute for years of organizing.

Political neglect can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. National organizations decide a state is unwinnable, withhold early resources, and leave local candidates struggling to build infrastructure. The resulting organizational weakness then becomes the justification for the next round of neglect. It is an investment strategy that can help produce the very outcomes it claims merely to predict.

Florida offers another example. State Representative Angie Nixon lost to Republican Senator Ashley Moody by fewer than three percentage points, receiving nearly 4 million votes. Although Florida was included in the DSCC’s broader organizing initiative, the committee did not make a direct Senate campaign expenditure supporting Nixon in the spending reports reviewed. Once again, a Black candidate demonstrated substantial electoral support without corresponding national campaign investment.

Georgia offers a different lesson. Keisha Lance Bottoms’ historic victory did not materialize overnight. Stacey Abrams helped lay the groundwork, establishing the New Georgia Project in 2013 and later founding Fair Fight Action. Alongside Black Voters Matter and other grassroots organizations, activists spent years registering voters, challenging barriers to the ballot, and building political infrastructure. Georgia’s changing political landscape reflects sustained work, not a last-minute infusion of campaign cash.

And that brings us to money. Budgets are moral documents as well as financial ones. They reveal what institutions value, whom they trust, and whose possibilities they are willing to support. When Black Southern candidates demonstrate strength despite limited national assistance, party leaders ought to examine their assumptions rather than congratulate themselves for eventually noticing.

Black Southern voters are not a political afterthought, a turnout mechanism, or a demographic footnote. They have been organizing, raising money, and confronting the everyday realities of jobs, wages, housing, health care, and public education. Their political participation deserves sustained attention, not a frantic advertising buy when an election suddenly becomes competitive.

The Democratic Party cannot win every Southern race. But it ought to examine whether its own investment decisions help determine which races become competitive.

Black Southern voters have done the organizing, raised the money, and turned out. They should not have to nearly win an election before national Democrats decide they are worth investing in.

Julianne Malveaux

Dr. Julianne Malveaux is an economist and author. www.juliannemalveaux.com;

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