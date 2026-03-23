THE DEMISE OF TRUTH 

Lately, there have been a number of issues that have created havoc among people in America — there is a growing tendency to spread more and more lies. It is very difficult to identify when truth is being spoken. Many of the lies and misinformation sent through the internet target a number of things, including technology, politics, health, and more. AI generates fake information so frequently that a person must really think hard before sending information or responding to that which has already been distributed.

AI has circulated false information about anti-vaccine conspiracies, “Stop the Steal” election claims, climate change stories, and more. The bottom line is that there has been a proliferation of lies so ubiquitous that many people will have to forego their own good logic in order to remain sane.

Basically, we are being inundated with a culture of lies so thick that it is difficult to distinguish truth from fiction. Stories like “Pizzagate,” which claimed that a pizza shop was the location of a pedophile ring, are just one example. There is also erroneous information circulating about climate change. Our weather has been almost unpredictable at times, and it has played havoc with Earth dwellers.

Moreover, there are also hyper-realistic videos circulating with other false tidbits of information that have people reeling. Truthfully, it is becoming so ubiquitous that a cadre of people are being developed who have a total disdain for what passes as “truth.”

Interestingly, one of the individuals responsible for spreading lies is the president of the United States. Donald J. Trump has a penchant for lying. Some people say that he really believes the lies that he liberally spreads.

Another example of the tendency to spread untruths can be seen in the constant lies that circulate daily, such as the cases of two young disabled people who are apparently the newest victims of misinformation. People are sending condolences to them. But the truth is that they are apparently victims of the spread of lies. Both young men have histories of fighting a terrible bone disease; they are best friends, and they have similar maladies. According to those who know, both young men are alive. One is in college, but they are both alive, according to those who supposedly know.

It may seem that lies may not be that important, but if you give it serious thought, you will realize that the pack of lies liberally spread throughout the American body politic has the capacity to create very challenging situations in America (and elsewhere). After all, with the intense circulation of untruths, all types of decisions stand to be made that would be compromised.

What exacerbates the situation even more is the proliferation of lies that impact people on a personal level. Technology connected with AI is so advanced that it will be very difficult to determine what is truth and what is not in this regard.

In the case of the United States, our president has a penchant for spreading huge lies. Actually, he may not be doing this on purpose; he might be telling what he believes is truth. But that is a stretch — too many lies continue to circulate among the American people (and beyond).

More importantly, the truth should be embraced because of the positive benefits that can accrue from that behavior. Lies will almost always generate problematic responses. They create huge problems, especially among people who are somewhat naïve and who do not expect prevarication.

The reason this situation is so drastic is connected with the loss of lives that can result from the distribution of wild lies. And AI is just going to exacerbate the situation. There are whole movies that can be made utilizing the images of people who do not have a clue that this is happening. Entire scenarios can be created utilizing your likeness. If things continue at the current rate, the truth will always elude us. This is a super-serious issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. Basically, falsehoods can cause people to lose their lives while, at the same time, muddy the waters of all issues in their lives. Embrace truth; you will regret it if you do not.

Aluta continua.