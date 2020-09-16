The Day the Skies Turned Dark 9/11

Fashion designer Patti Carpenter recalled that fateful day: “I live in the West Village, Greenwich Village… so I’m not that far from it and I’m below that 14th Street mark where they sealed off the city when it happened… I was actually on the phone with Charles [HistoryMaker Charles Randolph-Wright]… and watching ‘The Today Show’ in the morning and saw the first plane go in… from the moment it happened… you couldn’t call anybody ’cause cell phones weren’t working and lines were busy… we walked outside and the people were walking up Hudson [Street] coming from the World Trade Center… covered in the white ash and just looking like ghosts and the blank stares of people who just couldn’t believe what they have come out of, and calling all around and desperately trying to find friends that worked there.”[1] Jazz legend Sonny Rollins similarly remembered: “All of a sudden I heard pow. I said, ‘Gee, what is that?’… sounds like something happened with a plane or something down by the river ’cause we lived right on the Hudson River… Then the news began talking about it. So I went downstairs… we came out, I looked up, there were flames coming out of the World Trade Center… everybody was wow standing there, women were screaming… The other building was not within sight but they said hey they hit the other building. Once they hit that all these people down in the street from the, from the house and the area, we said, ‘Wow we better start running.’”[2]

TIAA-CREF president and CEO Roger Ferguson describes being in Washington D.C. where he served as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve board of governors: “I was the only governor in Washington, D.C. I’m at my desk as usual… I turn on the TV, I see the second plane go into the second tower, obviously not a coincidence… what I do know is it’s gonna be a scramble in Manhattan… others could leave… but I was not gonna evacuate my location. That proved to be really pretty important, because everybody else was moving around the city out of touch, my phones were still working… [I] became the spider in the web of information flow, the SEC [Securities Exchange Commission], the CFTC [Commodity Futures Trading Commission], the Treasury [U.S. Department of the Treasury], the White House [Washington, D.C.], the New York Fed, a number of the important banks… So we kept the financial system together. The second thing that we announced was that the Federal Reserve System was open and operating and that we were prepared to lend money.”[3] Major General Clifford Stanley, the first African American to command a U.S. Marine Corps Infantry Regiment, was also in Washington D.C., and recounted the destruction at the Pentagon: “They called us and then we got the word that the Pentagon had been hit… the plane went in at the bottom. And the implosion took place, and the office was just destroyed… So, we lost equipment. And then people in the surrounding offices, there were some people killed… people were just incinerated where they sat.”[4]