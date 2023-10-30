THE DARK SIDE OF OBSERVING HALLOWEEN

Halloween, observed annually on October 31, has been celebrated for over 2000 years in various places around the world. It precedes All Saints’ Day, which is observed on November 1.

Historians are not sure of its exact origins, but it is connected with the ancient Celtic observance of Samhain, the Celtic New Year’s festival. It represents the close of the harvest season and the coming of winter. Samhain means “summers end.” It is also known as All Hallows’ Eve or All Saints’ Eve.

Though it was originally celebrated in Great Britain and Ireland, it is currently a worldwide event.

According to authorities, celebrating Halloween actually starts the evening before All Saints’ Day and marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints, which is the beginning of the season of Allhallowtide. It is one of the world’s oldest traditions, and highlights the nexus between the living and the dead. Basically, it is indicative of the idea of “transformation.”

Most countries celebrate Halloween in one form or another. Mexico has the Day of the Dead and China has Tomb Sweeping Day, for example. What happens after death has been a concern of human beings, and issues regarding it have taken on a life of their own through the years, which is probably why Halloween is so popular.

A widely held tradition observed during Halloween is that of “trick or treating.” This is where adults and children dress in costumes and go from house to house saying, “Trick or Treat.” The idea is that of requesting “treats.” If the treats, which are usually some forms of confection, are not forthcoming, a costumed person might “trick” people by throwing eggs at their homes or carrying out some other types of mischief that punish the people who do not give up the goods. Actually, however, most people respond, and children and adults walk away with goodies.

With all that aside, it’s interesting how the Halloween tradition continues to grow. In America, people start planning for the costumes they want to wear months ahead of time. One of the best things about the costumes is that anyone can participate.

There are those, of course, who can afford to purchase elaborate outfits. But on the other hand, there are many people who creatively come up with costumes that are non-commercial; the ones they make out of household or other items. In this regard, everyone can theoretically celebrate the festivities connected with the holiday, which often includes adult costume parties.

So, Halloween, on one hand, is celebrated with fun activities and gatherings. There is another side, unfortunately, a dark side, of this interesting tradition. Among many people, and especially Christians, Halloween is considered to be demonic. This is probably due to the subject of death, darkness and pranks that accompany the activities.

In addition, there has been a current downturn in hospitality in many communities and a distinct rise in danger, especially that which involves children. There are rumors about children who find razor blades and other horrific items imbedded in candy they are given.

Our neighborhoods have become so dangerous that parents are reluctant to allow their children to parade up and down streets without being accompanied by adults. There is, therefore, an attendant meanness that has become characteristic of the holiday that seems to be increasing, which is taking some of the fun out of the tradition.

Halloween, therefore, gives those who are so inclined the opportunity to embrace the negativity in themselves. This is when the real demons, the human ones, act out.

To offset this, we encourage those who actually love this holiday to proceed with caution and try as much as possible to share activities with others in groups. We must seek to work TOGETHER to offset any bad actors. We must protect ourselves and our youth! A Luta Continua.