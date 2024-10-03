The CSO African American Network announces its subscription series of networking events 

The CSO African American Network (AAN) announces its season of programming, connecting the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) with Chicago’s diverse communities by highlighting Black composers, conductors and artists.

During the 2024/25 Season at Symphony Center, the CSO African American Network holds its largest season ever, featuring 13 concerts in its subscription series. In addition, the group once again hosts pre- and post-concert networking events alongside a selection of six of those concerts.

A liaison and volunteer group of active members, the CSO African American Network was established in 2016. The group encourages everyone to discover and experience the timeless beauty of music at concerts, receptions and educational events. Membership to the AAN is free and open to all. Sign up now at cso.org/AAN.

The AAN season includes pre- or post-concert celebrations, artist meet-and-greets and networking events. The AAN season subscription package is available, allowing audiences to choose three or more AAN season concerts to secure the best seats now at special AAN pricing. More information is available at cso.org.

Alsop & Vondráček (October 10-11)

*AAN event on October 10.

Join AAN members at the inaugural 2024/25 Season for an exclusive reception with composer James Lee III, featuring a performance of his evocative String Quartet No. 3 (Untranslatable) by musicians from the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. The evening’s CSO concert is led by conductor Marin Alsop and includes James Lee III’s captivating work “Chuphshah! Harriet’s Drive to Canaan,” inspired by the life of Harriet Tubman.

Jason Moran and the Harlem Hellfighters: “James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin” (November 22); Pianist and composer Jason Moran shares his multimedia tribute to James Reese Europe. A bandleader, composer and organizer for Black musicians and World War I hero, Europe helped set the groundwork for jazz in the early 20th century.

Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR): “Voices of Migration & Innovation” (November 24); *AAN event.

SHEKU KANNEH-MASON poses with a fan who proudly displays autograph, after a recent CSO appearance.

From the soul-stirring melodies of String Quartet No. 5 — dedicated to the memory of Rosa Parks and to courageous women everywhere — to a world premiere commissioned by the CSO, DBR’s evocative compositions represent a showcase of innovation.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (January 24).

The legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra consists of 15 of the world’s finest ensemble players, arrangers and soloists and is led by celebrated trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Combining big band and small ensemble arrangements, the program honors legends like Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk and Mary Lou Williams.

More information about these and other events after January 2025 is available at cso.org.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra was founded by Theodore Thomas in 1891 and is consistently hailed as one of the world’s great orchestras. In April 2024, Klaus Mäkelä was named the Orchestra’s 11th music director, and he will begin an initial five-year tenure as Zell Music Director with the 2027/28 Season.

Riccardo Muti, the Orchestra’s distinguished 10th music director, from 2010 until 2023, became Music Director Emeritus for Life at the beginning of the 2023/24 Season.

Its renowned musicians perform more than 150 concerts annually, in Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center downtown at 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Through the Negaunee Music Institute and numerous other activities — including annual free community concerts in Chicago neighborhoods — the CSO is committed to using the power of music to strengthen bonds with its longtime patrons and create connections with new audiences.