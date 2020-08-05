The Coronavirus’ Impact on Veterans, Families, and America’s for-profit healthcare systems

By Brett Copeland, Executive Director for Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute

As the world closes its borders to the United States due to the recent spike in Coronavirus cases, Americans are facing challenges from multiple directions in the fight against COVID-19.

In early July, it was reported that up to 10 million Americans have lost their employer-provided health insurance due to COVID-19 related job losses. It is estimated that 12 percent of veterans have lost their jobs – more than one million in total. More than 48 million Americans live in a household where at least one person has lost their job during the global pandemic. The costs of caring for an extreme bout of COVID-19, as in the case of one miracle patient, can easily exceed $1 million.

These tremendous losses impact not only veterans, their families, and the health and well-being of millions of Americans, but also for-profit health care systems. Despite the incredible need for healthcare providers across the country, for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare providers continue to furlough employees as revenue plummets. So far, 29 hospitals have declared bankruptcy in the first half of 2020 – more than the total number of hospitals that folded in the entire 2019 calendar year. The stress is also putting increased pressure on rural hospitals, which already face a national crisis with 128 disappearing from their communities over the last 10 years.

The healthcare crisis hits Americans with a double punch. Millions with Americans are losing their insurance – and even if they have it, it’ll be more difficult to find care in their communities. For veterans, having access to their dedicated health care system – the VA’s Veterans Health Administration – is critical.

Social isolation due to social distancing practices, job loss, and a tough financial situation at home can negatively impact a veterans’ mental and physical health. Because of the impact of COVID-19 on veterans and their families, the Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute (VHPI) has issued a call for Congress and the Trump Administration to expand VA healthcare to both groups under the VA’s fourth mission as America’s backup healthcare system in times of crisis.

In caring for veterans and during the execution of its fourth mission, the VA has helped communities cope with the pressure COVID-19 has put on non-VA facilities. In Phoenix, for example, early action helped contain an outbreak at the VA hospital, as well as allow its beds to remain open for critical COVID-19 patients. While for- profit and not-for-profit healthcare systems have furloughed employees, the VA healthcare system is rapidly hiring healthcare providers.

VHPI Senior Policy Analyst Suzanne Gordon said that veterans could lead the nation in coping with the global pandemic – both in how their dedicated healthcare system has responded to COVID-19 and through taking preventive measures like wearing masks.

“Veterans know real sacrifice and know what it means to sacrifice for the well-being of others,” said Gordon. “They know the meaning of ‘Got your Six,’ a lesson that can help us all understand in our current situation.”