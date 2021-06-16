The Cook County Assessor’s Office Re-Opens for In-Person visit

Online services are also available for property owners

The Cook County Assessor’s Office announces the resumption of in-person visits by the public to its downtown and branch offices, in accordance with Cook County’s reopening plan on Monday, June 14, 2021. All in-person visits are by appointment only and will require a mask, physical distancing, and a health screening. These requirements apply to the downtown location as well as the Markham and Skokie branch offices. Bridgeview is currently closed due to construction.

“With reductions to Chicago’s COVID numbers, we’re able to resume in-person access to our office while keeping both staff and the public safe, said Assessor Fritz Kaegi. “During the entirety of the pandemic our office has continued to function remotely and offer exemplary customer service virtually and over the phone. Property owners should know they can continue to apply for many of our services online.”

Please see the various ways to interact with our office below.

Schedule an appointment: www.cookcountyassessor.com/appt

Call: 312-443-7550

Send a message: www.cookcountyassessor.com/contact

Attend a workshop: www.cookcountyassessor.com/event-list

Send a message via social media: Facebook or Twitter

Although the office is open to the public, taxpayers are still encouraged to explore the many online services offered. Homeowners can apply for missing exemptions and file assessment appeals entirely online.

For other property tax related topics such as questions about ownership of property, foreclosures, or liens contact the Cook County Clerk’s Office at www.cookcountyclerkil.gov. For information on how to pay your property tax bill, obtain a copy of your tax bill, or duplicate or overpayment contact the Cook County Treasurer’s Office at www.cookcountytreasurer.com.