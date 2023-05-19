The Congregation Church of Park Manor celebrates 70 years of ministry

Photo caption: Maggie Brown

The public is invited to celebrate the Congregational Church of Park Manor’s Platinum Jubilee at 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 7000 South Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago.

The Congregational Church of Park Manor, United Church of Christ, was chartered in 1953 at the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement. Once a Black church in an unwelcome white community, today Park Manor members are still in the community continuing the struggle as a people. This includes eight of Park Manor’s 17 charter members who remain loyal members with two of them being 102 years in age.

The event theme Past, Present and Future will feature jazz vocalist and Oscar Brown Jr.’s daughter Maggie Brown; George Cooper’s GIII musical group; video and photograph exhibit of Park Manor’s history intertwined with Chicago. Light refreshments will be served. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

For the past 70 years The Congregational Church of Park Manor, United Church of Christ, has ministered to the community through newness, change and growth. By the Grace of God Park Manor is stepping into a new era. Park Manor is excited to celebrate 70 years of ministry with our community.

To register for this event, call The Congregation Church of Park Manor at 773 224-4700 or email [email protected]