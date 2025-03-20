The Community Blood Center celebrates year at Donor  Center

On March 24, The Community Blood Center (CBC) will celebrate one year of collecting blood donations at its donor center on Chicago’s South Side. The center has played a significant role in CBC’s mission to strengthen Chicago’s blood supply and help meet the high need for blood from diverse donors.

“While we celebrate the one-year anniversary of CBC’s donor center on the South Side of Chicago, we are proud to highlight that the CBC has been helping to save lives in Chicago since 2020 through mobile blood drives, community partnerships and events,” said John Hagins, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Community Blood Center.

To mark this milestone, CBC will host a special anniversary celebration on Monday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m., at its South Side Donor Center located at 9920 S. Western Ave. At the event there will be opportunities to donate, learn more about blood donation and connect with community. You can visit the following link to register for this exciting occasion.

CBC’s South Side Donor Center is a welcoming space where community members can come together to make a difference for their loved ones and neighbors. It plays a crucial role in CBC’s delivery of blood products to more than 40 hospitals, including the University of Chicago Medical Center and University of Chicago Medical Center – Ingalls Memorial, to which the hospital sent over 5,000 units of blood in 2024.

Blood donations are especially important now as blood supplies run low during the winter months. One in seven patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion. Each blood donation can save up to three lives, ensuring local hospitals and residents have the lifesaving resources they need, especially in emergencies.

There is no substitute for human blood. Volunteer donors are essential for patients undergoing treatment for cancer or sickle cell disease, surgical procedures, or traumatic injuries.

“CBC is deeply grateful to our incredible partners and host organizations in Chicago who share our mission to save lives,” said Lamekia Davis, CBC’s Executive Director of Chicago Operations. “With community support, we’ve made a tangible impact on health equity by increasing access to blood donations where they are needed most.”

Be a lifesaver and register to donate at CBC’s donor center or one of its mobile blood drives in Chicago. CBC makes the blood donation process comfortable and easy. The short health screening, donation and recovery process takes about an hour.

If your organization is interested in hosting a blood drive, CBC provides comprehensive support, making the process simple, efficient and rewarding. Blood drives not only save lives but also strengthen connections within your organization and the broader community.

Learn more by visiting communityblood.org/Chicago.