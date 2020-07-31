‘The Code’ is thriller that has two unique brothers fighting for the same justice

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Stretching from the spectacular red desert of Australia’s outback to the cool corridors of power in Canberra, “The Code” tells the story of two very different brothers who unearth information those at the highest levels of political power will kill to keep secret. Ned Banks (Dan Spielman) has spent the last 10 years juggling a stalling career as an online journalist with the care of his talented but troubled brother Jesse (Ashley Zukerman). Ned thinks his big break has finally come after coming in contact with Alex Wisham (Lucy Lawless), a local schoolteacher. Two of her students are involved in a car accident; she has phone footage of the crash, that reveals that no one called for help for the two kids in the car. With Jesse’s help, Ned is able to clean up the video. Its contents are shocking, and the decision to publish will light the wick on a story too explosive to be contained.

This Ovation TV offering is based upon an Australian dramatic series, and it is intriguing in its presentation. There is the drama of the accident that is suspect, as one student survives and the other, a young lady, appears to have been violated in some way after the crash. Jesse appears to have been previously banned from the Internet for some reason, but he is a whiz at hacking into websites to gather information and at recreating a cell phone video that may have answers to just what happened after this dreadful accident.

I always enjoy television shows from other countries, and this first episode leaves the viewer anticipating more. Many layers are to be unpeeled, which will ultimately reveal just what happened to the young student who was a victim of the accident, as well as what politicians may be at the center of some unscrupulous dealings.

Ovation TV is an independent television and digital media company dedicated to celebrating and supporting all forms of arts and culture. The service selectively curates and airs arts-related series, specials, documentaries and films, as well as original content. “The Code” airs on Ovation TV starting Saturday, August 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. For information, visit https://www.ovationtv.com/schedule/.