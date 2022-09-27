Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
IOT 2022 Fall MOE Display LOL 728x90 1
123 2

The Closet Envy Pop-Up!

Community, Gary Community / By

You are invited to participate…

The Closet Envy Pop-Up!

Interested in selling those special clothes and accessories that you still love but never wear? Here is your opportunity to recycle your closet treasures and make some money along the way! Come shop with us the first two weekends in October.

This is a sale you don’t want to miss!

Accepting appointments to participate now through September 30th. Located at the Miller School Shops & Spaces: 665 S. Lake St, Gary.

Please email [email protected] or text (219)743-3756 for more information.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top