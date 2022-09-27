You are invited to participate…
The Closet Envy Pop-Up!
Interested in selling those special clothes and accessories that you still love but never wear? Here is your opportunity to recycle your closet treasures and make some money along the way! Come shop with us the first two weekends in October.
This is a sale you don’t want to miss!
Accepting appointments to participate now through September 30th. Located at the Miller School Shops & Spaces: 665 S. Lake St, Gary.
Please email [email protected] or text (219)743-3756 for more information.