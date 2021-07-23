The City of Chicago Provides Cooling Tips and Resources For Residents During Extreme Heat Emergencies

The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Department of Family & SupportServices (DFSS), and other City departments and sister agencies will provide resources for residents to find relief from extreme heat emergencies this summer. Resources include access to cooling centers, Chicago Park District splash pads, Chicago Public Library locations and more to get relief from high temperatures and humidity that can posea health and safety threat.

“Every one of our residents deserves safe shelter from the summer heat. Through a coordinated and comprehensive citywide response, our departments and agencies are prepared to provide them with readily accessible resources during heat emergencies,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “During the summer months especially, it is also vitally important to stay connected with friends, family and neighbors to look out for them and connect them to care when necessary. I urge any of our residents who need help or know someone who needs relief from extreme heat to not think twice before calling 3-1-1.”

Throughout the year, OEMC works closely with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago to monitor weather conditions. To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies residents can register for the City’s Emergency Alert System at NotifyChicago.org. An extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when the heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days. Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

“OEMC is dedicated to keeping Chicagoans safe from the dangerous weather conditions,” said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. “We are ready to coordinate resources citywide in accordance with our triggers set by the National Weather Service.”

When City’s emergency response plan is triggered and extreme conditions warrant, cooling areas at the City’s six community service centers are activated. When up and running, the cooling areas operate from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mondays–Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. DFSS will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 30 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads and pools at specific locations.

Residents are also encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during the next few days. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1.

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself. The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside, if you don’t have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don’t leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

It’s important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors…staying connected is key.

To stay in the know this summer, you can receive Notify Chicago emergency text alerts from OEMC regarding severe weather, emergencies, traffic disruptions and more. Visit NotifyChicago.com to sign up. Additional emergency preparedness information and tips are available on OEMC’s website: chicago.gov/oemc. For timely updates and other information, follow OEMC on Twitter via the handle @ChicagoOEMC and sign up for free emergency alerts at NotifyChicago.org.