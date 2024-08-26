The City of Chicago Offers Residents Safety Tips and Multiple Resources Including Cooling Centers as Excessive Heat Warning is Issued

OEMC will continue to monitor conditions and alert residents of extreme weather impacts including extreme heat and isolated severe thunderstorms

With an Excessive Heat Warning issued and heat and humidity expected to continue Sunday into early next week and school beginning Monday, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is encouraging residents to be prepared for severe weather impacts. Heat and humidity returned this weekend and will continue into next week with heat indices reaching the upper 90s and lower 100s. More than 250 Cooling Center locations were activated beginning Saturday, August 25 through Wednesday, August 28 for residents to find relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Monday noon to Tuesday 10 pm due to dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to around 105 degrees Monday and up to around 110 degrees possible Tuesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 103 and 107 Monday and around 110 Tuesday expected.

In addition, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an Air Pollution Action Day for Chicago Sunday, August 25 through Sunday night. A Chicago area Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category of the Air Quality Index for multiple days. Those with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. For tips on reducing emissions and updated alerts, visit www.airnow.gov

CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS (CPS)

CPS is reminding all school leaders and families that our school leaders and teachers are eager and ready to welcome back students to classes tomorrow, August 26, for the first day of School Year 2025. All CPS classrooms are equipped with air conditioning, and District staff will be working with schools to fix any air conditioning issues that may occur and to follow the District’s policies and procedures and move students as needed to a cooler space. CPS has canceled all outdoor athletic contests for Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27. In addition, all outdoor practices will either be moved indoors or canceled on these days. The District is reminding school leaders to keep classrooms comfortable; draw shades to keep out sunlight, close doors in rooms with window air conditioners, and turn off overhead lights, computers, monitors, and appliances when not required for instruction. CPS also advised families to dress children in light, loose-fitting clothes, and to please send them to school with full water bottles.

As extreme weather can be hazardous and unpredictable, OEMC and City departments are reminding residents and visitors of safety tips and the resources available in event of a storm or heat emergency to help alleviate the impact.

Public safety is the top priority of the City of Chicago and OEMC will work closely with the National Weather Service in Chicago to monitor conditions. Should emergencies, severe storms or extreme heat arise, OEMC will coordinate the City’s response by working with departments citywide to assist residents and vulnerable populations.

If conditions warrant, an extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when the heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days. Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies, residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org, check OEMC’s social media pages, tune to local media or download the Chicago OEMC App.

Cooling Centers Open on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Renaissance Court in the Chicago Cultural Center at 78 E. Washington from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling Centers Open on Monday, August 26 – Wednesday, August 28

The City of Chicago’s cooling areas located at the City’s six community service centers operated by the Department of Family and Support Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Note: the Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cooling and 24/7 for those needing shelter placement.

Also from Monday, August 26 through Wednesday, August 28, all six DFSS Senior Centers will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm(Renaissance Court from 10 am to 5 pm).

(For additional information, visit 311.Chicago.gov or call 3-1-1.)

Additional Cooling Options Available Citywide

Chicago Park District facilities, Chicago Public Libraries, City Colleges of Chicago and Police Department District stations are also available for relief from the heat and humidity. Chicago Police Department district stations are available 24 hours for relief from the heat and to be connected with shelter.

For locations and hours, visit Cooling Centers – Map | City of Chicago | Data Portal. Residents can also call 3-1-1 for the nearest location and hours. Information about Chicago Park District beaches, pools, water playgrounds, and water spray features is available here. Note: Only the Chicago Park District facilities listed on the data portal provide access to air conditioning, as some facilities are not air-conditioned.

City Colleges of Chicago Cooling Locations

Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am – 8 pm, Saturday 9 am – 3 pm, Closed Sunday

Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am – 8 pm – Saturday, 8 am – 4 pm, Closed Sunday

Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am – 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am – 4 pm

Malcolm X: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am – 8 pm, Saturday 9 am – 5 pm, Closed Sunday

Truman: Monday – Friday 8 am – 9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 9 pm, Closed Sunday

Wright: Monday- Friday 8 am – 7 pm, Saturday 8 am – 2 pm, Closed Sunday

DFSS Homeless Street Outreach Services

On Saturday, August 24th and Sunday August 25th, delegate agencies Haymarket, Salvation Army and Christian Community Health Centers will have street outreach teams will be operating in select areas of the city.

On Monday, August 26th through Wednesday August 29th, DFSS and delegate agency street outreach teams will be operating across the city.

Well-Being Checks

When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, it is important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors, and our vulnerable population. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a well-being check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

Robocalls to Seniors

The Department of Family and Support Services will conduct robocalls to seniors in their network to notify them of the extreme heat and provide information to stay cool.

Heat Related Illness

When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, we encourage everyone to monitor themselves and others for the telltale signs of heat-related illness. Extreme sweating, intense thirst, nausea, fatigue or weakness, and dizziness or confusion can all be indicators of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Some people are at greater risk than others: infants and young children, people 65 years of age or older, people who are overweight, individuals who work outdoors and those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Do not leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

The Chicago Department of Buildings (DOB) advises property owners and building managers to check their electrical and cooling equipment now to make sure it is in working order before the temperatures really start to rise.

Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices and issues affecting businesses or events:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

Chicago OEMC App

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the new Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more in the palm of your hand. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.