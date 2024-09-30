The City of Chicago is Now Accepting Nominations for Chicago’s Official 2024 Christmas Tree

The 111th Annual Christmas Tree will return to Millennium Park as the centerpiece of a full slate of holiday programming

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are looking for the perfect tree to grace Millennium Park and serve as the City’s “official” Christmas Tree this holiday season. Nominations for trees from the Chicagoland area will be accepted at [email protected] through Monday, October 14 at 8pm. The City of Chicago’s 111th Christmas Tree will once again shine this holiday season in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

“Every year, our city comes together to celebrate the joy and togetherness of the holiday season,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “We are grateful to the local family who will donate their tree, as their gift represents the generosity and unity that defines our Chicago community. The annual tree lighting is more than a tradition—it is a beacon of hope, signaling the start of a season where we lift each other up, support our neighbors, and celebrate all that makes our city strong.”

All nominated trees must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 45 feet or taller;

Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago’s Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago;

AND preferably, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. (Pine trees are ineligible as they are not sturdy enough.)

Trees that do not meet these criteria will not be considered.

All submissions sent to [email protected] will need to include:

The owner(s) name, address, phone and email;

A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

Chicago’s official Christmas Tree will be illuminated on Friday, November 22 at 6pm with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree will remain illuminated through Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

“Even though the calendar has just turned to fall, it’s never too early to start planning for the city’s annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, the kick-off to the holiday season,” said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “Each year DCASE produces an inclusive celebration, with live performances and festivities, that delights the thousands of people who will make a visit to Millennium Park for the holidays.”

The lighting of the Christmas Tree, presented by Powering Chicago, serves as the centerpiece of the city’s beloved annual holiday traditions in Millennium Park. This year’s holiday festivities will include:

Ice skating at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park is presented by Discover Financial Services and runs November 15 until February 2 (weather permitting). Admission to the ice rink will be free, but reservations are required. Free skating lessons will be available, made possible by the McDonald’s Active Lifestyles Endowment managed by the Millennium Park Foundation. Refer to MillenniumPark.org for hours of operation, lesson details, and to reserve skate times.

Millennium Park Holiday Market returns November 22 through 24. Located in the Chase Promenade North tent, the Market will feature Chicago-area artists selling jewelry, pottery, drawings and paintings, among other items. Local artists and makers are invited to apply to sell their holiday items, kid’s gifts, artwork, toys, cards, jewelry, ceramics, sculptures, clothing, fashion accessories, home décor and more. There is no fee to vend. To apply to be a Holiday Market vendor, please go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MLN8KC7 and complete the application by Thursday, October 10. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Alongs will be back Fridays starting December 6 through December 20. Chicagoans will be able to join their voices with community singers and choruses from around the city.

Millennium Park is open daily, 6am to 11pm. Visit MillenniumPark.org to plan your visit. For information about Millennium Park, visit millenniumPark.org, and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram (@Millennium Park).

Millennium Park holiday programs are produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and presented by Powering Chicago IBEW 134/NECA, with support from the Millennium Park Foundation, Millennium Garages and Chicago Transit Authority. Ice skating at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park is presented by Discover Financial Services.

