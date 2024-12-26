The City of Chicago Celebrates Graduation of Inaugural Cohort from Victim Advocates Training Program

The City of Chicago, through the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Mayor’s Office for Community Safety (MOCS), proudly announces the graduation of the first cohort from its Victim Advocates training pilot program today, Friday, December 20, an initiative made possible through a collaborative partnership with City Colleges of Chicago. This achievement underlines the City’s support towards survivors of violent crime and building a more compassionate, empowered community.

The comprehensive training curriculum provides participants with the essential knowledge and skills needed to effectively support and empower survivors of violent crime throughout Chicago. By focusing on a trauma-informed approach, the program ensures that advocates are well-equipped to address the unique challenges survivors face.

Graduates of the program developed expertise in critical areas, including:

Victims’ Rights and Resources: Understanding legal protections and the services available to assist survivors.

Understanding legal protections and the services available to assist survivors. Crisis Intervention: Responding effectively and compassionately in high-stress situations.

Responding effectively and compassionately in high-stress situations. Effective Communication Skills: Building trust and providing clear, empathetic guidance to survivors.

Building trust and providing clear, empathetic guidance to survivors. Cultural Competency: Recognizing and respecting the diverse backgrounds and experiences of survivors.

Recognizing and respecting the diverse backgrounds and experiences of survivors. Advocacy and Case Management: Supporting survivors through tailored advocacy and coordination of resources.

Supporting survivors through tailored advocacy and coordination of resources. Empowerment and Self-Advocacy: Encouraging survivors to reclaim their voices and rebuild their lives.

Encouraging survivors to reclaim their voices and rebuild their lives. The Impact on Lives: Exploring the psychological, social, and emotional effects of trauma from violent crime.

Exploring the psychological, social, and emotional effects of trauma from violent crime. Legal and Criminal Justice Systems: Navigating the processes survivors encounter within the justice system.

“We are very excited at CDPH to have launched this critical initiative to address the psychological, emotional, and social needs of victims and survivors of traumatic crimes across the city. Violence must be addressed through a public health approach, which focuses on reducing risk factors and promoting protective measures. CDPH works to interrupt cycles of violence through people and place-based initiatives like this one,” shared Dr. Olusimbo Ige, Commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

“The first cohort of graduates marks a significant milestone in the field of victim support services. This inaugural training program was designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively assist individuals who have experienced trauma,” says Stephaney Harris, Victim Services Lead at the Community Safety Coordination Centre at the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“I’m grateful for this cohort’s dedication to supporting survivors of violence. We believe that this training will help them to positively impact their communities because it was developed in partnership with survivors and will ensure that those affected by violence receive the support, compassion, and advocacy that they need to heal and thrive, regardless of where they live,” said Garien Gatewood, Deputy Mayor of Community Safety.

“Malcolm X is proud to announce a significant collaboration with the City of Chicago in launching a pioneering pilot training program specifically designed for victim advocates. As we move forward, we are eager to nurture and develop this evolving partnership, with the intent to broaden the scope of this program to include additional victim advocates across the city. We are exploring the potential establishment of a formal certification program that would enhance the professionalization of victim advocates, ensuring they are recognized as key contributors to the well-being and recovery of those they serve,” stated David A. Sanders, President of Malcolm X College.

This training marks the beginning of a larger effort to strengthen support networks for survivors of violence across the city. By investing in training and education, the City of Chicago continues to demonstrate a commitment to safety, healing, and community resilience.

For more information about the Victim Advocates training program or to learn about upcoming opportunities, please contact Stephaney Harris, Victim Services Lead at [email protected].