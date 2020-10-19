The Chicago Football Classic to Kick-Off Virtual HBCU Week October 20th – 24th

The Chicago Football Classic (CFC), in collaboration with BMO Harris Bank, Walgreens, and Hyatt Hotels, recently, announced the inaugural 2020 Virtual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week, to take place October 20th – 24th, from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM.

The week-long experience, branded ‘HBCUs Matter,’ will encompass:

Tuesday, October 20th – Financial Empowerment & Literacy Summit, Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

An interactive planning seminar, featuring financial experts & college advisors providing guidance to students on the basics of saving for college and discussions on fiscal responsibility

Wednesday, October 21st – Student Health & Counseling Services, Sponsored by Walgreens

A spirited conversation about simplifying the experience of an undergraduate education, including valuable student assistance and resource programs, such as: Medical Services, Counseling, Psychiatry Services, Wellness Programs and Services and Student Insurance

Thursday, October 22nd – Career Fair, Sponsored by Hyatt Hotels

An exhibition of internships, post-graduation employment and career opportunities for students not planning to attend a four-year institution

Friday, October 23rd – Virtual Pep Rally, Sponsored by Power 92 Radio

Showcasing HBCU spirit and excitement, highlighting past battle of the bands and rally events

Saturday, October 24th – College Fair, Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

Representatives from HBCUs from across the country will be available to discuss admissions, scholarships, selecting a major and overall campus life.

All virtual events will take place from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. The links will be provided upon registration at www.ChicagoFootballClassic.org/HBCUWeek.

For additional information, visit or call (773) 874-8000 x4025.