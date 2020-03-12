The Chicago Bulls fall to 1-3 in their last four games

By Joseph Phillips

The Crusader Group, Sports Editor

The Chicago Bulls are currently on a three-game losing streak and have lost three of their last four games in the month of March.

After earning a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 2, the Bulls would go on to suffer three straight losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, and the Brooklyn Nets, during games that were played from Wednesday, March 4, through Sunday, March 8.

In game one, the Bulls defeated the Dallas Mavericks 109-107 at the United Center, in spite of losing star guard Zach LaVine to an injury. This injury left plenty of room for rookie Coby White and forward Otto Porter Jr., to carry the scoring load.

White, a reserve off the bench, scored a team-high 19 points while recording his 37th double-digit scoring game of the season. He also added a team-high five assists for the game. Porter gave Bulls fans exactly what they had been

waiting for after missing several months due to an injury he suffered back in November. He provided an instant spark off the bench as he lit the Mavericks up for 18 points in 17 minutes of play. Porter also went 3 of 5 from beyond the arc on 7 of 11 from the field.

With LaVine out of the starting line up, forward Denzel Valentine got his first start of the season and scored 17 points in 21 minutes of play for the Bulls. Thirteen of his points came in the second quarter. The Bulls used a 33-17, third-quarter run to overcome a 58-48 Mavericks half-time lead. And with 2 seconds remaining in the game, the Bulls defense was able to stop a half-court step back, three-point attempt by Mavericks star guard Luka Doncicć as time expired. If Doncicć had scored, it would have given the Mavericks a 110-109 victory over the Bulls. Instead, the Bulls delivered the Mavericks their 25th loss of the season.

Final score: Bulls 109, Mavericks 107.

Following their win against the Mavericks, the Bulls suffered three straight losses to the Timberwolves, Pacers and the Nets so far this month. They dropped their first game to the Timberwolves on the road with a 115-108 loss at the Target Center. The Bulls were out rebounded by the T-Wolves 43-40 on the boards and were out shot 19-11 from behind the three-point arc.

Bulls guard Coby White scored a game high 26 points in 35 minutes of play, and guard Malik Beasley led the T-Wolves to victory with a team-high 24 points.

Final Score: Timberwolves 115, Bulls 108.

Following a tough road loss to the T-Wolves, the Bulls fell to the 39-26 Pacers 108-102 at the United Center on Friday, March 6. The Pacers were led by the physical play of center Domantas Sabonis, who scored a team high 24 points and 12 rebounds in the contest.

Coby White added another 26-point game and was assisted by Shaquille Harrison, who finished second in team scoring with a career-high 25 points. Harrison made 9 of 14 shots from the field and five three-pointers.

The Bulls outscored the Pacers 30-19 in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome a late slump in the final minutes of play to close out the game.

Final Score: Pacers 108, Bulls 102.

Although Otto Porter Jr., and Coby White combined for a team-high 44 points, the Nets defeated the Bulls 110-107 in Brooklyn on Sunday, March 8, at the Barclay Center.

The Nets were led by the amazing play of guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored a team-high 24 points on 4 of 9 shooting. Dinwiddie drained two three-pointers and dished out six assists and was one of three players who finished in double figures for the Nets.

The other players who finished in double figures for the Nets included Joe Harris and Caris Levert who both finished with 23 points. Porter scored a team-high 23 points for the Bulls and White added 21 in the loss.

Final Score: Nets 110, Bulls 107.