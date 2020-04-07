The Chicago Bears to have seven picks in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft

With the NFL scheduled to stream the 2020 Draft online due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chicago Bears will have work to do from home from April 23-25 with the draft event held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In spite of the changes to the draft, the Bears will look to improve their roster by upgrading their offensive line position, defensive safety position, wide receiver position, adding linebacker depth and possibly upgrading the quarterback position.

After capitalizing on several free agent moves in the off season so far, the Bears will look to use their seven picks wisely in this year’s NFL Draft.

Below is a seven round mock draft created by most NFL experts on whom they believe the Bears might possibly pick.

Top Priority: Offensive Line

Second Round (No. 43 overall) Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL from LSU.

At 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds, Cushenberry played center in college for the National Champions LSU Tigers. According to experts, he should easily be able to handle offensive guard duties at the next level if needed.

Second Round (No. 50 overall)

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame.

Dubbed by draft experts as a big-bodied pass catcher who can play a little bit of both tight end and receiver.

Fifth Round (No. 163 overall)

Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State.

Brown can add depth behind Roquan Smith at the linebacker position.

Sixth Round (No. 196 overall)

Quez Watkins, WR, USM.

According to experts, Watkins is known as a speed threat down the field. Has 4.3 speed and a 36.5 inch vertical jump.

Sixth Round (No. 200 overall)

Yasir Durant, OT, UMO.

Bears main focus in the draft, as stated above, is to improve the offensive line.

Seventh Round (No. 226 overall)

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa.

A possible future starter in the NFL.

Seventh Round (No. 233rd overall)

Steven Sullivan, TE, LSU.

After winning a National Title with LSU, Sullivan may provide the Bears size at the tight end position.

This concludes the Bears 2020 seven round mock draft.