The BWE/Next is a celebration of Sisterhoood

Photo Caption: (l to r) Genice Leavell, Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell, and a visitor at the Crusader booth having an engaging conversation.

For the 28th year, the Black Women’s Expo (BWe NEXT) hosted the nation’s largest and longest-running exposition dedicated to Black Women and their families in Chicago over the weekend at McCormick Place.

Black Women’s Expo founder and executive producer Merry Green opened the show with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 4th with brief remarks by several city officials, dignitaries and sponsors.

Once the doors opened three days of “Black Girl Magic” happened as promised by Green. Hundreds of attendees visited more than 400 exhibitors on the main floor showcasing products and services. As is the tradition at the BWe NEXT Expo, each day was filled with informative seminars, dynamic guest speakers, celebrity appearances, and live demonstrations including a fashion show and hair shows.

The main stage featured entertainment genres from Hip Hop to Gospel performed by Hip Hop artists Shawnna and Twista; R&B by Musiq Soulchild; and Gospel by composer and performer Kurt Carr.

This year’s vendors included more health organizations, pharmaceutical companies and research organizations that were on hand to provide health screenings and raise awareness of the need to have more diverse participation in clinical trials by people of color.

Despite occasional rain, people were still making their way to the 28th Annual Black Women’s Expo until the doors closed on Sunday, August 6, at 6:00 p.m. As Merry Green stated in the Welcome Guide, “None of this would be possible without amazing sponsors and media partners.”

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell is a media partner with BWe NEXT. Leavell was onsite at the expo greeting and sharing Black Girl Power with people at Booth 437. Find video interviews and more photos from BWe NEXT online at chicagocrusader.com; or social media on Facebook: The Crusader Newspaper; Twitter: @TheChicagoCru; Instagram: thechicagocru; and Instagram. See you next year!