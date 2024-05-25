The Brass Idol restaurant announces Grand Opening in Gary

The Brass Idol recently announced its grand opening scheduled for June 1, 2024, at 5900 Miller Ave. Nestled in the heart of Miller Beach, The Brass Idol aims to become more than just a restaurant but a cherished destination where friends, families, and neighbors gather.

Led by Chef Daryn Frank, The Brass Idol promises a dining experience that is exciting, approachable, and, of course, delicious. Frank, who brings over 20 years of experience and a talent for creating delightfully unexpected flavor combinations, is well-known from his previous work at Gamba, The Market, and Ricochet Tacos. His goal at The Brass Idol is to highlight Midwest comfort foods with a unique twist. From breakfast to supper, guests can expect a curated menu of reimagined Midwest comfort foods featuring house-made and locally sourced ingredients.

The Brass Idol has embraced the rich history of its location in the former JJ’s building, preserving original elements while infusing the space with a modern flair. Guests will enjoy the character-filled space with its fire-singed walls, eclectic collection of art, two large murals, and numerous handcrafted details.

Beyond its charming ambiance, The Brass Idol benefits from its enviable location, allowing guests to easily immerse themselves in the beauty of the region before or after enjoying a meal. The restaurant is just miles from the picturesque Lake Michigan shoreline and the Indiana Dunes National and State Parks, and conveniently located a short walk from the Miller South Shore Line train stop.

The Brass Idol pays homage to the enduring spirit of Gary, with its name symbolizing resilience and inspiration. Chef Frank draws parallels between ancient brass sculptures and the city itself, highlighting their shared ability to withstand the test of time.

“We are thrilled to finally share The Brass Idol with the Miller Beach community and beyond,” said Chef Daryn Frank. “Our goal is to create a warm, inviting space where guests can enjoy good food and drinks, have fun, and create lasting memories.”

The Brass Idol aims to be an inviting addition to the community, welcoming guests to try out classic Midwest favorites with a touch of fun and a slightly rebellious edge. The restaurant is designed to be a place where people can come together, enjoy high-quality food, and experience a sense of community.

Chef Daryn Frank’s vision for The Brass Idol is to offer a blend of familiar Midwest dishes with a twist. The emphasis on homemade and locally sourced ingredients celebrates the region’s culinary heritage. The restaurant’s commitment to quality and community is reflected in every aspect of the dining experience, from the thoughtfully crafted menu to the welcoming atmosphere.

For more information, including the menu and operating hours, visit www.thebrassidol.com or follow @thebrassidol on social media.