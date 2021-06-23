The Boys and Girls Club of Chicago and NBA All-Star Chris Paul launches New Tech Center

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago Pedersen-McCormick location, 4835 N. Sheridan Road, was selected on Thursday, June 10, as the Grand Prize Winner of the NBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker Program winner.

The group was honored by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who gave a generous donation of $100,000 for a tech center dedicated to strengthening programs for children in STEM learning.

“It has always been important to me to help the next person,” said Paul during the virtual session. “You don’t get anywhere alone and the least I could do is give back … there is no better feeling than seeing a smile on a kid’s face.”

During the session, Paul answered several questions from Club members ranging from his career highlights, how it has been to play without fans in the COVID-era and why it’s so important to him to give back.

Paul also talked about what keeps him motivated to work hard and still be in the NBA as a 36-year-old veteran. He told the youngsters that, “You have to find your ‘why.’ Figure out your ‘why’ and you’ll always be motivated.”

BGCC President and CEO Mimi LeClair echoed Paul’s sentiments. “Continuing to educate and expose our youth to new and exciting areas is so important to us,” said LeClair about Paul’s generous donation.

“With initiatives like the NBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker Program, the children at the Pedersen-McCormick Club have the option to explore STEM and find a passion they might not have known about. And a special thank you to Chris Paul who got all the children excited and active during our tech center unveiling.”

As part of the NBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker, the NBA and State Farm have teamed up to help impact local communities across the country.

Working in partnership with Learn Fresh, the companies created the Youth Assist Tracker Challenge, a five-week STEAM Curriculum which engages students in STEAM learning. All dollars raised as part of this program help to support STEAM education enhancements and refurbishments across the country, to help further promote the importance of STEAM learning.

For more information on the BGCC and the new tech center, visit bgcc.org/- nbacares-chrispaul.

Photo credit: Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago Pedersen-McCormick location.

Photo caption: CHRIS PAUL AND the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago.