The Bernie Mac Foundation is having an event on Wednesday, October 26th. The beloved widow of the late great Bernie is available for interviews.

Come celebrate with The Bernie Mac Foundation for the 65th birthday of our late Founder and Emeritus, Bernard “Bernie Mac” McCullough. In addition to celebrating Bernie’s life, we will raise money for The Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Center at UI Health to help provide comprehensive care for sarcoidosis patients.

You’ll enjoy stand-up comedy from comedians: Marvin Phipps, Leon Rogers, and Jeremy Unmask Smith. Also, one of Bernie’s favorite songstresses, Adrienne R. Locke, will perform.

Located at a beautiful venue in downtown Chicago, you will be served delicious hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary cocktail.

The fundraiser will take place on October 26th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the beautiful venue, Impact House, located at 200 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60606.

DJ Zulul.ish will provide the sounds.

Vendors will be onsite and everyone will have a chance to enter a raffle.

The suggested ticket price is $50, and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bernie-mac-foundation-presents-the-kick-it-comedy-show-fundraiser-tickets-429489303067