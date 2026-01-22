The Auditorium Welcomes the Return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Four Performances Only, April 24–26, 2026

Featuring Chicago premieres and the inspiring finale of Alvin Ailey’s beloved masterpiece, “Revelations”

The Auditorium will proudly welcome the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, world-renowned ambassadors of dance and culture, to its landmark stage for four performances only, April 24–26, 2026. Marking the company’s 57th Chicago engagement at The Auditorium, this highly anticipated return will feature two distinct programs, Chicago premieres of six new works, and an inspiring finale of Alvin Ailey’s iconic masterpiece, Revelations.

This engagement culminates The Auditorium’s 2025–26 Celebrating Women Leaders in Dance season and introduces Chicago audiences to AILEY’s new Artistic Director, Alicia Graf Mack, as the company enters its next era while honoring Alvin Ailey’s enduring legacy.

Tickets start at $46 and are on sale now at auditoriumtheatre.org, by calling 312-341-2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive in downtown Chicago.

Founded in 1958, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has transformed the landscape of American dance and culture for more than six decades. Established during a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, the company has earned international acclaim for celebrating the African American cultural experience while preserving and advancing American modern dance as a universal expression of the human spirit.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, the company continues to build upon that foundation. Graf Mack, a celebrated dancer and educator, was introduced to AILEY under the direction of Judith Jamison and brings deep personal and artistic ties to the company. The ensemble’s 32 extraordinary dancers, renowned for their technical brilliance and emotional power, include five performers with Midwest roots: Solomon Dumas and Isaiah Day of Chicago; Donnie Duncan Jr. of Carrier Mills, Illinois; Renaldo Maurice of Gary, Indiana; and Sarah Daley-Perdomo of South Elgin, Illinois.

The two programs presented during the Chicago engagement include world premieres recently launched at New York City Center and works by some of today’s most compelling choreographic voices, including Jamar Roberts, Maija García, Fredrick Earl Mosley, Matthew Neenan, and Medhi Walerski, as well as a new production by the late Judith Jamison.

“The Auditorium welcomes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to our landmark stage each year with tremendous pride, privilege, and gratitude,” said Rich Regan, CEO of The Auditorium. “This April, to conclude our Celebrating Women Leaders in Dance season, we are honored to showcase AILEY under the leadership of its new Artistic Director, Alicia Graf Mack. With two different programs across four performances, audiences will experience works by many of the most important choreographers in dance today. This weekend will be a special highlight of Chicago’s spring arts season.”

Graf Mack added that the season reflects both tradition and forward movement.

“This monumental season draws deeply on Alvin Ailey’s legacy rooted in celebrating the resilience of the human spirit, while extending its truth and bold virtuosity to reflect this moment in time and our hopes for the future. It is an honor to help steward this living tradition and to take our next steps forward on The Auditorium stage, where generations of company members have cherished sharing Alvin Ailey’s gift with Chicago audiences.”

2026 Chicago Performance Programs

Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Blink of an Eye (2025)

Choreographed by Medhi Walerski, this striking work explores the relationship between music and movement, revealing the vulnerability and strength inherent in the creative process. Set to the timeless violin music of J.S. Bach, the piece combines precision with expansive athleticism.

A Case of You (2005)

A new production of Judith Jamison’s sensual duet from Reminiscin’, danced to Diana Krall’s rendition of the Joni Mitchell classic, delivers an emotionally charged and intimate showstopper.

Embrace (2025)

Fredrick Earl Mosley examines the complexities of human connection—its messiness, beauty, and healing power—set to music by Stevie Wonder, Kate Bush, Ed Sheeran, Des’ree, and Pink.

Revelations (1960)

Alvin Ailey’s signature work remains a cornerstone of American dance, exploring sorrow, joy, and faith through African American spirituals, gospel songs, and holy blues. A cultural treasure beloved across generations.

Saturday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m.

Jazz Island (2025)

In her first work for AILEY, Maija García brings a Caribbean folktale to life through ancestral rhythms and spiritual imagery. Inspired by Geoffrey Holder’s Black Gods, Green Islands and set to an original score by Etienne Charles, the work explores love and connection across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora.

Difference Between (2025)

Matthew Neenan’s AILEY debut features his signature playfulness and expressive movement, accompanied by music from acclaimed singer and composer Heather Christian, a 2025 MacArthur Fellow.

Song of the Anchorite (2025)

Jamar Roberts reimagines Alvin Ailey’s 1961 solo Hermit Songs, blending medieval religious texts with Samuel Barber’s haunting score, reinterpreted through jazz trumpeter Avishai Cohen’s music.

Revelations

In addition to the four public performances, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will present two student matinees at The Auditorium, reaching thousands of young people with an excerpt from Ronald K. Brown’s Grace. The student performances take place Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs at The Auditorium on Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $46 and are available at auditoriumtheatre.org/events, by phone at 312-341-2300, or at the Box Office, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago.

About Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Recognized by a U.S. Congressional resolution as a vital American “Cultural Ambassador to the World,” Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has performed for an estimated 25 million people in 71 countries on six continents. The company continues to celebrate the African American cultural experience while advancing American modern dance through performance, education, and community programs. For more information, visit ailey.org.

Bank of America is Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Global Tour Sponsor.

About The Auditorium

The Auditorium, located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, is a National Historic Landmark and Illinois not-for-profit organization committed to presenting world-class cultural, community, and educational programming as The Theatre for the People. Opened in 1889, The Auditorium continues to preserve and restore this historic space while serving audiences across Chicago and beyond.

The Auditorium’s 2025–26 Dance season is supported by The Florian Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency. The Auditorium’s official hotel partner is Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel.