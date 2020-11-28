The Auditorium Theatre presents a Holiday Concert with Alfreda Burke & Rodrick Dixon!

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Featuring the Jo Ann Daugherty Trio

Filmed in front of a small audience at Roosevelt University’s stunning Ganz Hall, this intimate 60-minute virtual performance features married couple Soprano Burke and Tenor Dixon performing their favorite Christmas carols, Hanukkah songs, spirituals, and holiday standards.

The Auditorium Theatre announces a virtual Holiday Concert, premiering Friday, December 4, at 6:00 p.m. CST, with Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah soloists Alfreda Burke and Rodrick Dixon, accompanied by the Jo Ann Daugherty Trio. Tickets are $25 per household, which includes the premiere on December 4 and video replay available through December 31, 2020.

“We are grateful to launch a virtual concert series and celebrate the holidays, with our good friends Alfreda and Rod” said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. “This show promises to deliver the joy and serenity we all need as we usher in a hopeful new year!”

Burke and Dixon have starred in the Auditorium Theatre’s annual production of Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah since the show began 16 years ago. Their combined careers include starring in the acclaimed PBS Special, “Hallelujah Broadway,” as well as performances all over the world in China, Italy, Prague, London, Canada, and Australia. In the United States, they have performed at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia Festival, Lincoln Center and the historic Auditorium Theatre.

Alfreda Burke’s vocal artistry has been described as “voluptuous, creamy and luxuriant” (Chicago Tribune). She has appeared in concert throughout North America and in Europe. She made her Carnegie and Orchestra Hall debuts in Strauss’ Elektra with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra led by Daniel Barenboim. Highlighted performances include the Chicago Symphony at Ravinia under Erich Kunzel, Cincinnati Pops Symphony Orchestra, Michigan Opera Theatre/DSO/Rackha Choir, Royal Philharmonic (London), Prague Philharmonic, Umbria Music Festival (Italy), TodiMusicFest (U.S.), Miss World 2012, 2014, 2016 (China, UK, U.S.); Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, Miss World Beauty With A Purpose and Rise Against Hunger events, Gala (South Africa 2017) and Holders Season Gala (Barbados), among others.

She is honored to be a HistoryMaker and a permanent part of their collection at the Library of Congress.

Rodrick Dixon possesses a tenor voice of extraordinary range and versatility that has earned him the respect and attention of leading conductors, orchestras, and opera companies throughout North America.

Dixon trained in the Lyric Opera Center for American Artists, where he appeared in many productions, most notably as the Prince in the 1992 world premiere of Bright Sheng’s The Song of Majnun. Other notable operatic debuts were with the Portland Opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann (1995); the Columbus Opera’s world premiere of Vanqui as Prince (2000); the Virginia Opera as Sportin’ Life in Porgy & Bess (2000), among others. His orchestral debuts include: the Chicago Symphony Millennium Park (2004), May Festival (2005), Philadelphia Orchestra (2008), among other performances. From 1998 to 2013, Dixon performed with the Tenors Cook, Dixon and Young (formerly of the Three Mo’ Tenors), filming multiple PBS-TV specials and touring the U.S.

The Jo Ann Daugherty Trio includes pianist/conductor/musical director Jo Ann Daugherty (Jersey Boys, Lyric Opera, Havana Jazz Festival, PBS), bassist Joshua Ramos (Ramsey Lewis, Howard Levy), and drummer Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys, PBS). Their most recent jazz album Bring Joy earned a 4-star review from Downbeat Magazine.

Daugherty loves making all kinds of music. Her work with jazz multi-reedist Victor Goines has included performing in beautiful spaces such as Dizzy’s Club and Smoke in NYC, Satchmo Fest in New Orleans, Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, and most recently Havana, Cuba, in January 2020.

For tickets and more information, visit: [https://www.stellartickets.com/events/auditorium-theatre–2/a-holiday-concert-with-alfreda-burke-and-rodrick-dixon].