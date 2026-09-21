The Anatomy of a Storm

What Catastrophes Reveal About Our Systems and Our Humanity By Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr.

Storms are not divine retribution, nor are they messages sent from above to punish us. They are naturally occurring physical events governed by the irrefutable laws of nature. The primary role human beings play regarding storms is intensifying their severity and unpredictability through climate change.

While storms carry immense destructive power, their true impact lies not just in high winds or rising waters, but in what they expose. Severe weather routinely unmasks the deep structural inequities embedded within our human-contrived systems.

We saw this happen during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The devastating flooding of New Orleans was less about the storm itself and more about the long-standing neglect of levees and critical infrastructure in Black and Brown communities, a systemic failure that vulnerable residents had been forced to endure for generations.

More recently, right here in Northwest Indiana, and particularly in Gary, a powerful derecho with 100-mph winds stripped away similar illusions. The storm laid bare the chronic neglect of our electrical grid and the woeful lack of routine maintenance around power lines and vegetation.

Furthermore, the prolonged aftermath exposed how utility providers like NIPSCO pad customer bills with extra fees to maximize corporate profits while leaving local infrastructure fragile. When a crisis hits, homeowners bear both the physical damage and the financial burden of a system that prioritizes shareholders over service reliability.

Yet, a storm’s anatomy reveals something else: the resilience of human connection.

In the wake of the derecho, community broke out across Gary. Neighbors who had not spoken in months or years stepped outside to clear fallen trees, move heavy debris, and ensure families could safely access their homes. Local churches and community organizations swiftly transformed into grassroots staging grounds, directing vital resources to our most vulnerable residents.

A storm can cause immense devastation, and it will inevitably disclose the inequities of failed systems that value corporate profit over human lives. But as history shows us time and again, it also brings out the best of our shared humanity, reminding us that we are stronger together.

Thus, physical storms stir up storms of righteous resistance in the souls of those who once suffered in silence, inspiring us to resist systems that do not serve the people and to build new ones that prioritize human needs.

In the face of systemic neglect and climate disruption, we must remain wise, willing, and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sasa!!!

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.